In the wake of Trump's election sweep, Elon Musk's estranged trans daughter said she doesn't see her "future being in the United States."

Vivian Jenna Wilson is the oldest child of Musk's 12 kids although their estrangement has been public for some time. Since Wilson transitioned in 2020, Musk's politics have become increasingly conservative and anti-trans, ideology in line with Trump's winning presidential campaign, for which Musk offered significant support.

"I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me," Wilson posted to Threads on Wednesday, "I don't see my future being in the United States."

"Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon," she wrote.

Musk's shift to the political right has been speculated by some, including biographer Walter Isaacson, to have coincided with the gender transition of his eldest child.

In "Elon Musk," Isaacson quotes Musk's personal office manager, Jared Birchall.

"He feels he lost a son who changed first and last names and won't speak to him anymore because of this woke-mind virus," Birchall said. "He is a firsthand witness on a very personal level of the damaging effect of being indoctrinated by this woke-mind religion."

In a July interview with conservative commentator, Jordan Peterson, Musk used Wilson's dead name and was dismissive of her gender identity. "[Dead name] was born gay and slightly autistic...but he was not a girl," Musk wrote on X in response to comments on the interview.

Just weeks earlier, Musk pulled Space X and X headquarters out of California in protest of legislation barring schools from requiring parent notification in the case of changes to a student's gender identity.

The comments led to Wilson giving her first ever interview, in which she said Musk was a largely absent father. "He was cold, he's very quick to anger," she told NBC. "He is uncaring and narcissistic."

Much of the trans community has been shaken by Trump's victory and what a Trump administration will mean for queer folks, as conservatives have committed to fighting for anti-trans legislation.

