The investigation into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk took a dramatic step forward this week when FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that DNA evidence collected at the crime scene matches the primary suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah. Patel disclosed the findings during an appearance on Fox News, calling the DNA match a decisive link between Robinson and the attack.

According to Patel, forensic teams recovered multiple items near the rooftop where authorities believe the fatal shot was fired, including a towel wrapped around the weapon and a screwdriver left behind. Both items tested positive for Robinson's DNA, evidence that Patel described as "critical" in confirming the government's case.

"What we learned was that there was... DNA evidence that could be collected and had been collected, including a screwdriver that was found on the rooftop. Also, we went over to the scene and the wooded area where the firearm was discarded, and the firearm had a towel wrapped around it."

🚨BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms DNA from the towel wrapped around the suspected assassination weapon — and from a screwdriver left on the UVU rooftop — both match the suspect already in custody. pic.twitter.com/1PNuhNrIlW — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2025

"And I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel said in the interview, adding that the findings reinforce what investigators had already pieced together from other evidence.

The DNA discovery is not the only incriminating detail investigators have revealed. Patel also said that authorities recovered remnants of a note Robinson had written before the assassination. Although the original was destroyed before police arrived, forensic specialists were able to reconstruct portions of the text.

According to Patel, the note said "I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

Robinson's identity became known shortly after the shooting when images of the suspect were circulated publicly. Family members recognized him and alerted authorities, which led to his arrest. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has described Robinson as a young man who had shown signs of ideological radicalization after spending a lot of time in the "dark corners of the internet."

Cox emphasized that while the motive remains under investigation, officials are carefully examining Robinson's online activity and social connections. "There clearly was a leftist ideology. Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture," Cox said.

Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down during a public event earlier this month, had been a polarizing figure in American politics. His killing immediately raised concerns about politically motivated violence and the influence of extremist ideology. Patel noted on Fox News that the FBI continues to investigate whether Robinson acted alone or with assistance. Federal sources told Fox that investigators are examining possible ties to fringe leftist groups, though no official charges beyond Robinson's have yet been announced.

Originally published on Latin Times