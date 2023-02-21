The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday ordered Norfolk Southern (NSC), the rail company responsible for the train derailment and chemical burn in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, to foot the bill for the ongoing cleanup.

The EPA will take control of the response to the massive Ohio train derailment disaster, the agency said, directing Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up the contaminated air and water, and adding that the company would be required to reimburse the federal government for its own efforts in aiding impacted residents.

"EPA's order will ensure the company is held accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of this community," said EPA administrator Michael Regan in a statement ahead of a news briefing with the governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania. "Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they've inflicted on this community."

The EPA announced its legally binding order 18 days after a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed and began to contaminate the surrounding area.

The EPA warned Norfolk Southern that if failed to comply with its order, the agency would perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company. The agency continued by saying it would exercise its strongest authority against the train's operator under CERCLA – the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act.

As part of EPA's order, the agency said Norfolk Southern will be required to:

• Identify and clean up any contaminated soil and water resources,

• Reimburse the EPA for cleaning services to be offered to residents and businesses to provide an additional layer of reassurance, which will be conducted by EPA staff and contractors,

• Attend and participate in public meetings at the EPA's request and post information online,

• Pay for the EPA's costs for work performed under this order.

The order will take effect Thursday, according to CNN.

The agency said it would release more details on the cleanup service for residents and businesses this week.

"In no way, shape, or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook for the mess they created," Regan said at a press conference.

The full scale of the disaster remains unknown. On Monday, Norfolk Southern said it had removed at least 15,000 pounds of contaminated soil and 1.1 million gallons of tainted water from the derailment site.

The EPA said its order marks the end of the "emergency" phase of the disaster and the beginning of the long-term remediation phase in the East Palestine area.

Despite widespread reports of health problems, authorities have repeatedly assured residents that the air and municipal water supply in the town are safe. Crews have checked hundreds of homes and have not detected any dangerous levels of contaminants, the EPA said.

Norfolk Southern's share price has plunged in recent weeks from a high of $255.90. In Tuesday trading, shares of Norfolk Southern were trading at $223.83, down $4.32, or 1.89%, as of 3:41 p.m. ET.