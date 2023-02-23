KEY POINTS Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt alleged that Hugh Hefner gave them quaaludes

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison alleged that her late ex-boyfriend, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, carelessly handed out drugs to women inside the Playboy Mansion.

The 43-year-old former reality star and her fellow Playmate Bridget Marquardt recently invited Hefner's one-time girlfriend Stacy Burke on their podcast "Girls Next Level," where they discussed their experience in the mansion, including their fears over the drugs the late Playboy founder allegedly handed out.

Burke, 47, opened up about her first night out with Hefner, which started after a night of drinking at a champagne club. She recalled that women flocked into the limousine that would bring them to the mansion.

During the conversation, Marquardt, 49, asked whether or not Burke was offered a quaalude — a drug the co-hosts claimed Hefner supplied to the women who were invited to his bedroom and was often referred to as "thigh openers."

"Not the first night, that was later on," Burke responded, adding that she was "too scared to take one" at first, something Madison and Marquardt could relate to.

"Some of the girls told me the reason they took it was that they didn't want to drink and they wanted to lose weight, so they would take it instead of drinking," the model added.

Burke claimed that one of the other women in the house even offered to pay her for the drugs she didn't want to take.

Madison suggested that some "resale" could have been happening inside the mansion at the time. Her co-host said she even got "scolded" by other women for not taking the drugs because they were allegedly worried that Hefner would "stop giving" it to all of them if she refused.

Burke and Marquardt said that they would pretend to take the drugs.

Madison, for her part, said she confronted the Playboy founder, asking him, "Aren't you scared to like give those quaaludes out?"

"Sometimes he would bring girls home from the club and you don't know what they've been drinking or what they're taking or what drugs they do. I go, 'Aren't you scared to give those to people and then what if somebody overdosed, what if that was the thing?'" the podcast host further shared.

But Hefner didn't seem to care as Madison described his alleged reaction as "nonchalant."

"I don't know why he thought he was so untouchable," she added. "There had to be some kind of a plan in his head, if something like that happened, what would he do. But I guess he wasn't worried about it."

Burke also mentioned that it was "weird" that no one had experienced an overdose at the time. Marquardt believed that it could have happened but was ultimately covered up.

Over the years, the "Down the Rabbit Hole" author has been vocal about her experiences as a former Playboy Bunny and Hefner's ex-girlfriend.

During an interview on A&E's 10-episode docuseries "Secrets of Playboy" early last year, Madison opened up about her first night with Hefner, which involved a group of girls, and her first encounter with quaaludes.

"We went out to a nightclub, I was sitting next to Hef, and he leaned over, and he asked if I wanted to take a quaalude," Madison shared. "I said something like, 'No, I don't do drugs.'"

In response, Hefner allegedly said that he didn't do drugs either but explained that it was used as "thigh openers" in the '70s.

"I just thought it was really weird," she recalled, adding that she drank the whole night due to nerves before heading back to the mansion.

Madison wasn't the only one who claimed that Hefner was handing out drugs. In the "Secrets of Playboy" docuseries, Hefner's former assistant, Lisa Loving Barrett, alleged that the Playboy founder would use her and other employees' names to get prescriptions for quaaludes.

Former Playmate Sondra Theodore also claimed that quaaludes were "used for sex" within the mansion. "Hef pretended he wasn't involved in any hard drug use at the mansion, but that was just a lie," she claimed.