KEY POINTS The man confessed that he had been thinking of executing a "murder-suicide" for a few days

He allegedly called police about 20 minutes after killing the victims

The suspect said he wants to be executed via firing squad

A man in Utah who killed his family and pets in what he claimed was supposed to be a "murder-suicide" told authorities that he wants to receive the death penalty, police alleged.

The defendant, identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Bailey, is currently being held at the Davis County Jail, Law and Crime reported.

Bailey allegedly killed his wife, 36-year-old Anastasia Stevens, her 61-year-old stepmother Becky Stevens, Anastasia's 73-year-old father Donald Stevens, and three of their four family dogs, according to a Facebook post made Friday morning by an account under Anastasia's name.

"Massacre suicide," the post stated. "Jeremy Bailey just killed everyone Becky Stevens Don Stevens and 3 of the 4 dogs 1832 East Gentile Street Layton (sic)."

The Layton Police Department said that it received a call at 9:45 a.m. local time Friday from a man later identified as Bailey, who said that "there will be a murder-suicide," according to a probable cause affidavit cited by KTVX.

Officers said that Bailey repeatedly told them during the call that his victims were already dead. He allegedly said he killed his wife and in-laws around 20 minutes before he made the call.

When police arrived at the address given by the suspect, Bailey called the cops again and told them that he was stepping out to be arrested, the affidavit said. He did not resist when the police took him into custody.

"The man remained on the phone with dispatchers, and was instructed to exit the home where he was taken into custody," police said.

According to the affidavit, Bailey told authorities that he hid his guns at a friend's garage because he had already been "thinking of doing this a few days ago."

"I can't believe I did it," Bailey reportedly told cops in what officers described as an "excited" manner.

Bailey also told them that he wanted to be executed rather than serve life imprisonment and even asked if a firing squad was still available as an option, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the slain individuals and dogs in different parts of the house. Bailey's wife and her parents were found in different rooms upstairs.

Police said they have not yet determined the motive for the murders. The cause of death was being investigated.

Police confirmed that Bailey and his wife lived in the house where the murder spree happened. Anastasia's parents were just visiting them from Nevada.

Bailey has been charged with three counts each of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and aggravated cruelty to animals.