KEY POINTS A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother and assaulting his grandfather

The man called a housekeeper to help him clean up "a real mess" at a residence

The blood-stained suspect led the housekeeper to a bedroom where his grandmother was located, deputies say

A 34-year-old man in Naples, Florida, was arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother and severely beating his grandfather using a hammer and then calling a housekeeper to help him clean up "a real mess" at a residence.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Michael Corrado, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with one count each of depraved second-degree murder without premeditation and battery intentionally causing bodily harm, according to court records.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that Corrado's 82-year-old grandmother had an active order for protection against Corrado at the time of her death.

A housekeeper, whose name was not divulged, got a call from Corrado at about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to a redacted affidavit of probable cause cited by Law&Crime. He asked if she could come to the residence he shared with his grandparents, telling her there was "a real mess" that he needed help cleaning.

Property records cited by WBBH said that the Golden Gate Estates home belonged to Mary and Tony Schiavone, Corrado's grandparents.

When the housekeeper asked Corrado how his grandmother was doing, he allegedly responded, "She was gone," an investigator wrote in the affidavit.

When she arrived at the home on 16th Street Northeast, the housekeeper found Corrado covered in blood as well as blood on the floor. The maid asked to see Corrado's grandmother, so he took her to the bedroom, where had kept the victim under a blue tarp.

The housekeeper told police she could hear shallow breathing or a respirator and asked Corrado if she was still alive.

When she removed the tarp, the housekeeper found the victim inside with a plastic bag over her head. When the maid tried to get the bag off the elderly woman's head, Corrado allegedly told her to stop and that she would get blood everywhere, according to the affidavit.

The suspect then allegedly told the housekeeper that he needed help getting rid of the body and disabling the home's security camera system.

The maid suggested that they call the police, but Corrado allegedly told her that they could not, saying, "I'll go back to prison."

The housekeeper managed to leave the residence after telling Corrado that her cleaning supplies were in her car. She drove away and called the attention of a deputy.

Responding deputies searched the home and found the grandmother's body, which they said appeared to have blunt force trauma to the head. They also found Corrado's grandfather, still alive, wrapped in a blanket and suffering from injuries consistent with blunt head trauma, according to the document. Authorities said the injuries appeared to have been caused by a hammer.

Investigators believe that after the housekeeper left the home, Corrado's grandfather returned from the grocery store.

Corrado's grandfather was taken to the Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is unclear.

Authorities have not released a possible motive for the murder and assault.

A judge ordered Corrado to have no contact with his grandfather and to surrender any firearms that were in his possession. Corrado was issued no bond for his murder charge.