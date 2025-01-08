A legal battle has erupted within the Altman family as Sam Altman's sister, Ann Altman, filed a lawsuit against the OpenAI CEO, alleging years of sexual abuse during her childhood.

The lawsuit marks the first time Ann Altman has pursued legal action against her brother, although she has previously made similar allegations publicly on social media platforms like X, CNBC reports.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages exceeding $75,000. Ann Altman is represented by Ryan Mahoney, an attorney specializing in sexual assault and harassment cases.

Case Details

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri, details accusations spanning nearly a decade, from 1997 to 2006.

According to the lawsuit, filed on Jan. 6, the alleged abuse began when Ann was three and Sam was 12, continuing until he reached adulthood. The lawsuit claims the abuse took place at the family's home in Clayton, Missouri, occurring "several times per week" and going from oral sex to penetration.

The lawsuit claims that the alleged abuse has caused Ann severe emotional distress and continues to impact her ability to lead a normal life.

Sam Altman Responds

In response, Sam Altman, along with his mother Connie, and his two brothers Jack and Max, issued a statement on X vehemently denying the allegations.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

The family statement describes the claims as "utterly untrue" and attributes them to "mental health challenges" Ann has reportedly faced for years.

"Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam," the statement said. "We've chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal action against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this."

The Altman family's statement also claims that Ann has made various conspiratorial claims against family members over the years, accompanied by financial demands. They stated having offered financial support and encouraged Ann to seek medical help, but she "refuses conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are genuinely trying to help."

"Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult," the statement added.

Mahoney, meanwhile, called that the family's statement an attempt to "divert attention away from the harm that they caused." He emphasized that sexual abuse can cause lasting mental health issues like PTSD, depression, and anxiety and added that there is no evidence Ann Altman's mental health influenced her allegations, The Verge reports.

Sam Altman has become a globally recognized figure since OpenAI launched its groundbreaking artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, in 2022. OpenAI was recently valued at $157 billion, receiving investments from key players such as Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia.

In November 2023, Altman was removed from his position as CEO by OpenAI's board but was soon reinstated, following pressure from investors and employees.