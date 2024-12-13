OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that he will donate $1 million to President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund.

"President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead," Altman said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

He is the latest tech titan to try to get on Trump's good side before taking office.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the parent company of Facebook, donated $1 million to the fund on Thursday.

Amazon also announced on Thursday that it was giving $1 million to the fund.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon, has been at odds with Trump in the past.

He drew criticism for blocking the Washington Post, which he also owns from endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential race in which Trump soundly defeated Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris.

Big Tech leaders have been reaching out to Trump after his November election victory to establish relationships with the incoming president who has often been critical of Silicon Valley.

Trump is putting Tesla owner Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in charge of an unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to come up with ways to cut money from the federal government.

Musk has been in a dispute with OpenAI over allegations that the maker of ChatGPT has gone against its founding principles by deciding to be a for-profit enterprise.