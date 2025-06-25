A Republican Representative is being mocked by social media users online after proclaiming that President Donald Trump is the most deserving nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Georgia Representative Buddy Carter appeared on Newsmax's Wake Up America program, where he shared his sentiments.

Rep. Buddy Carter on nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize: "I would submit to you that there's no one more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than Donald J Trump ... if for some reason he doesn't get it, it would really be a travesty." pic.twitter.com/zLgvs5JpGq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

"Thanks to his actions, he has brought peace here. He has brokered this peace deal, and I would submit to you that there's no one more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than Donald J. Trump," Carter began.

"Here is someone who is achieving something that has been attempted by other people for years. I mean, let's face it, Barack Obama won a Peace Prize for giving speeches, and Donald Trump, he's delivered, he's actually taken action and brought about peace and he deserves it more so than anyone else I can think of," he continued.

"I mean this should be a slam dunk. Think about what he's done, he's trying to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, he has achieved brokering peace in the Middle East, the Abraham accords, everything he's done. Everyone wants to say he's a warmonger, it's the opposite. He wants peace. He wants economies to thrive and he understands how important this is," he concluded.

Social media users found Carter's rhetoric laughable, pointing out reasons why they believed the 47th President did not deserve the prestigious award.

"For doing what? What peace? Where?" said one.

For doing what? What peace? Where? — Janelle Nunneley (@JanelleNunnele1) June 25, 2025

"Does he think that it's a 'piece' prize, where blowing things to pieces (or allowing them) qualifies him for nomination?" joked another.

Does he think that it’s a “piece” prize, where blowing things to pieces (or allowing them) qualifies him for nomination? — Timmytronix 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@iamtimjbaker) June 25, 2025

"Key word, PEACE. Not seeing any," added a third.

Key word, PEACE. Not seeing any. — The Final Pam (@TheFinalPam1) June 25, 2025

"You nominating trump for a Nobel peace prize IS the travesty. Really think Iran is giving up? What happened to him ending the Ukraine conflict in one day. Wasn't he also going to end the war in Gaza?" a fourth noted.

You nominating trump for a Nobel peace prize IS the travesty. Really think Iran is giving up? What happened to him ending the Ukraine conflict in one day. Wasn’t he also going to end the war in Gaza? — Linda W (@LindaWennerstr1) June 25, 2025

"Dropping bombs = Nobel Peace Prize. Ok. Interesting," said another.

Rep. Buddy Carter on nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize: "I would submit to you that there's no one more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than Donald J Trump ... if for some reason he doesn't get it, it would really be a travesty." pic.twitter.com/zLgvs5JpGq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

Carter nominated the President for the award himself, revealing that he wrote a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee suggesting that Trump should receive the award for brokering the ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel earlier this week.

Carter believed Trump deserved the award "in recognition of his extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran."

Originally published on Latin Times