The brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo seethed at Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after Zohran Mamdani, the candidate she endorsed for New York City's mayoral race, won the Democratic primary.

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo appeared on NewsNation, the network he currently anchors for, and raged against the New York Representative on Wednesday.

"The majority is not afraid of migrants, as Trump may like, but they are afraid of these guys. Iranian nationals with jihadist sympathies. You let them in with a laxity that AOC and other radicals insisted on. And the far left is actively embracing people who are the enemy," Chris stated.

"Pro-hamas, people who chant 'globalise the intifada,' the Palestinian uprising characterized by over 130 suicide bombings. Really? And I'm not picking on AOC. I respect her success in developing a following. I just think that she's killing her party," he continued.

"She is a deranged form of Democrat and I'm pointing her out because she's at the top of the food chain. A recent CNN poll found she's the top Democratic leader who best reflects the core values of the Democratic Party, and this is by Democratic voters," he added.

AOC endorsed Zohran Mamdani for the NYC mayoral race earlier this month.

"Assemblymember Mamdani has demonstrated a real ability on the ground to put together a coalition of working-class New Yorkers that is strongest to lead the pack," she said. "In the final stretch of the race, we need to get very real about that."

She congratulated the 33-year-old state lawmaker on his victory Tuesday night after Andrew Cuomo conceded to Mamdani.

"Congratulations, @ZohranKMamdani!" the congresswoman wrote on X. "Your dedication to an affordable, welcoming, and safe New York City where working families can have a shot has inspired people across the city. Billionaires and lobbyists poured millions against you and our public finance system. And you won."

Originally published on Latin Times