Pam Bondi Repeatedly Dodges Questions About Trump's Crypto and Potential Foreign Influence
She continued to express frustration at one Senator's line of questioning, accusing him of posing "gotcha questions" at her
US Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer questions regarding whether or not President Donald Trump's decisions were being influenced by foreign actors in possession of the President's crypto currency.
Bondi appeared before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee where she testified at a hearing regarding the President's budget request on Wednesday. During the hearing, she was questioned on foreign influences to Trump's decision-making by Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR).
"I know you avoided the same question on the house side," Merkley asked, "but what we know is that many folks who attended this dinner were buying those claims because they wanted to influence policy."
"This solicitation of investments in his personal product led to many people from foreign countries attending the dinner. Don't you think the American people have a right to know? You said yourself you're very concerned about foreign influence on our government?" he continued.
"Senator, it's wildly offensive that you would accuse President Trump of not protecting American interests in our country," Bondi responded, adding that "we are here to talk about the budget."
"Will you appoint a special investigator to make sure that foreign influence does not affect the policies of the United States of America?" Merkley asked.
"I'm not going to tell you what I will or will not do," Bondi said. "I will do everything to keep the people of your state safe even though you don't want to talk about anything to do with your state because of the crime in your state."
She continued to express frustration at Merkley's line of questioning, accusing him of posing "gotcha questions" at her.
"The attorney general certainly has made the point that she's very concerned about issues I'm concerned about as well regarding the security of the country," Merkley said. "But let the record know in terms of foreign influence of the sale of foreign influence she absolutely refuses to respond and instead turns to a whole list of different topics."
Originally published on Latin Times
