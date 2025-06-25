US Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer questions regarding whether or not President Donald Trump's decisions were being influenced by foreign actors in possession of the President's crypto currency.

Bondi crashes out in response to Merkley's questions about Trump's crypto corruption pic.twitter.com/eC0bBblusL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

Bondi appeared before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee where she testified at a hearing regarding the President's budget request on Wednesday. During the hearing, she was questioned on foreign influences to Trump's decision-making by Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

"I know you avoided the same question on the house side," Merkley asked, "but what we know is that many folks who attended this dinner were buying those claims because they wanted to influence policy."

MERKLEY: When Trump held his dinner for 220 who purchased his memecoin, were there foreign interests there?



BONDI: We're here to talk about the DOJ budget. I would think that you'd want to talk about *looks at notes* the leader of the Sinaloa cartel who was living in Oregon ...… pic.twitter.com/GNlLXv3s9b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

"This solicitation of investments in his personal product led to many people from foreign countries attending the dinner. Don't you think the American people have a right to know? You said yourself you're very concerned about foreign influence on our government?" he continued.

"Senator, it's wildly offensive that you would accuse President Trump of not protecting American interests in our country," Bondi responded, adding that "we are here to talk about the budget."

"Will you appoint a special investigator to make sure that foreign influence does not affect the policies of the United States of America?" Merkley asked.

"I'm not going to tell you what I will or will not do," Bondi said. "I will do everything to keep the people of your state safe even though you don't want to talk about anything to do with your state because of the crime in your state."

She continued to express frustration at Merkley's line of questioning, accusing him of posing "gotcha questions" at her.

"The attorney general certainly has made the point that she's very concerned about issues I'm concerned about as well regarding the security of the country," Merkley said. "But let the record know in terms of foreign influence of the sale of foreign influence she absolutely refuses to respond and instead turns to a whole list of different topics."

Originally published on Latin Times