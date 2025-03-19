Frontier Airlines Offers Free Bags to Lure Frustrated Southwest Passengers

Frontier Airlines is rolling out a limited-time promotion offering free checked bags to attract Southwest Airlines customers frustrated by the end of Southwest's long-standing "bags fly free" policy.

Frontier Airlines is launching a limited-time promotion that includes complimentary checked bags, aimed at appealing to Southwest Airlines customers who are dissatisfied with the end of Southwest's longstanding "bags fly free" policy.

The deal, called "Your New Love," is designed to give travelers more value while encouraging them to switch carriers.

Starting May 28, Frontier Airlines will offer passengers one complimentary checked bag and one free carry-on for flights booked with the promo code FREEBAG, USA Today said.

This promotion coincides with Southwest Airlines' introduction of a new policy, which will charge most passengers for checked luggage starting the same day.

The promotion applies to non-stop flights departing between May 28 and August 18, but travelers must book their tickets by March 24 to take advantage of the offer.

Beyond the free bags, the deal includes free seat selection and no-cost flight changes, providing travelers with added flexibility.

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle emphasized the company's customer-first approach, stating, "Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we're running towards it. Think of this as the ultimate 'divorce your old airline' deal."

Southwest Drops Free Bags, Frontier Steps In with New Perk

The promotion comes just days after Southwest Airlines announced it will end its decades-old policy of allowing all passengers to check two bags for free.

Under the new rules, only Southwest's Business Select passengers and top-tier Rapid Rewards members will continue receiving two free checked bags, while A-List members and select credit card holders will be limited to one.

According to CBS News, all other Southwest travelers will need to pay for checked luggage on flights booked after May 28.

Many Southwest loyalists have voiced frustration over the change. "Why would we still fly Southwest if they're just like every other airline now?" said longtime Southwest customer Howie Baker. "Now, whichever airline is cheaper is the one we'll choose."

Frontier, known for its ultra-low-cost fares, has been working to attract more passengers amid shifting traveler preferences. Budget airlines have faced challenges since the pandemic as more customers opt for premium services.

However, Frontier has been rolling out new customer-friendly policies, including the recent introduction of first-class seating set to launch later this year.

The airline has indicated that if the free bag promotion proves successful, it may become a permanent feature.

"Ultimately, travelers want to feel valued," stated Biffle. "We are reintroducing the elements that people appreciate about flying—complimentary bags, free seat selection, and greater flexibility—without the additional fees. No gimmicks, just exceptional value."

