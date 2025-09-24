Markets experienced a dramatic overnight turmoil. Early Monday morning, Bitcoin plummeted below $112,000 (£83,100), triggering over $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) in liquidations, marking the worst market crash since 2023. Ethereum, Solver, and XRP all suffered heavy losses, with memecoins also experiencing disastrous performance. The continued influx of funds into exchanges and widespread profit-taking injected new volatility into the cryptocurrency market, prompting many to seek safer and more stable sources of income. Amidst this evolving landscape, FuturoMining officially launched its next-generation global cloud mining platform, offering an attractive and environmentally friendly alternative to investors seeking stable daily returns without the uncertainty of cryptocurrency trading.

According to a recent analysis published on CryptoQuant by blockchain expert Terekonchain, retail and short-term whale investors have begun selling off their holdings, triggering a cooling-off period and creating uncertainty for retail investors. FuturoMining's official launch will serve as a strategic solution—providing passive income through sustainable mining contracts without the need for users to manually trade, hold, or manage cryptocurrency.

Headquartered in London, FuturoMining currently serves users in over 100 countries, offering an intuitive, hardware-free mining experience on desktop and mobile platforms. The company supports a variety of short- and long-term cloud mining contracts, each designed to provide daily rewards in popular cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, and SOL.

What sets FuturoMining apart is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. The platform boasts over 17 international data centers powered by wind and solar energy and actively supports the Green Planet initiative, making it an excellent choice for environmentally conscious investors.

Cloud Mining Contracts Providing Stable Daily Income

[New User Contract Experience]: Investment: $100 (£79), 2-day contract duration, total profit: $100 + $6 (£79 + £4.75)

[WhatsMiner M66S]: Investment: $500 (£395), 7-day contract duration, total profit: $500 + $47.25 (£395 + £37.35)

[WhatsMiner M60]: Investment: $1200 (£948), 14-day contract duration, total profit: $1200 + $243.6 (£948 + £192.45)

[Bitcoin Miner S21]: Investment: $2,600 (£2,055), 20-day contract, total return: $2,600 + $780 (£2,055 + £615)

[Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm]: Investment: $5,700 (£4,505), 24-day contract, total return: $5,700 + $2,120.4 (£4,505 + £1,675)

[ALPH Miner AL1]: Investment: $9,800 (£7,750), 28-day contract, total return: $9,800 + $4,390.4 (£7,750 + £3,470)

Each contract is remotely powered, requiring no expensive hardware, electricity costs, or complex configuration.

Key Launch Highlights:

$18 (£13) Sign-up Bonus – New users receive a free contract instantly .

. Daily Payouts – Even during market downturns, the contract pays daily income.

Supports Multiple Currencies – BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, DOGE, SOL, and more.

100% Remote Mining – No equipment, no setup, and no technical expertise required.

Global Availability – Users in over 100 countries can access the platform.

24/7 Multilingual Support – Assistance is available in multiple languages ​​around the clock.

Green Powered Data Center – Mining operations are powered by renewable energy.

Bank-Grade Security – SSL encryption, AIG insurance contracts, and secure fund storage.

Why This Launch is Important

FuturoMining's launch couldn't be more timely. Amidst the Bitcoin price pullback and uncertain investor sentiment, FuturoMining offers a clear, low-risk alternative to generating returns, backed by real infrastructure and green energy. For anyone seeking to diversify away from volatile trading or simply get started with cryptocurrency, FuturoMining offers a compelling new path.

A FuturoMining spokesperson said, 'We believe everyone should have an easy, secure way to earn money with cryptocurrency without harming the planet. Our global launch brings this vision to life.'

The platform has already seen over $700 million (£519 million) in early contract settlements and is rapidly expanding to meet growing demand.

About FuturoMining

FuturoMining is a UK-based green cloud mining service provider dedicated to enabling users around the world to participate in cryptocurrency mining without any technical barriers. FuturoMining prioritises environmental sustainability, robust security, and user-friendly design, providing users with a stable, reliable, and accessible profit opportunity.

For more information, please visit the official website: FuturoMining.com

or contact the official email: info@futuromining.com