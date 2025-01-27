As the first "digital native" generation, Gen Z has grown up with the internet at their fingertips, constantly surrounded by a curated stream of content, from the latest fashion trends to career advice.

Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have become a hub for young workers seeking outfit inspiration, but not everything that one turns to for outfit ideas is suitable for the office. As more influencers share workwear content, many Gen Z professionals are finding themselves at odds with traditional office dress codes—sometimes to their detriment.

This trend was brought to light in a recent viral TikTok from Kiera Bohan. The video features her "outfit of the day" from the office—a white cropped sweater paired with green canvas pants and chunky sneakers. However, she took the post in an unexpected direction when she shared that she was reprimanded for showing her midriff. "Now looking back, my outfit was not cute enough to risk it," Bohan confessed in her caption.

This is not an isolated incident. With so many TikTok influencers posting office outfit ideas under the hashtag #OOTD, young workers are increasingly seeking advice from social media. However, their trendy fashions can sometimes clash with the more conservative expectations of traditional workplaces.

TikTok creator Sunny Lena has gained significant attention through her candid breakdown of office outfit trends. In a series of 24 videos, Lena examines popular workwear looks through the lens of HR standards. Among her critiques, she warns against extremely short skirts, sleeveless tops, and extremely casual attire. Through her content, she's called out some of the popular Gen Z fashion trends, like the "office siren" look, and helped her followers understand what works and what will get them sent to HR.

Experts also chime in on how the office dress code is changing. Modern etiquette coach Myka Meier said, "Athleisure is probably the most common styling issue I see," Meier tells Fortune. "There's a fine line between athleisure and athletic wear." She makes a point that while some companies may allow fashionable sneakers, the difference between casual and professional needs to be distinguished.

Marina Santo, managing director of fashion staffing agency Fourth Floor, acknowledges that Gen Z's boundary-pushing attitude has its merits. "In some ways, the world is changing for the positive because they're being outspoken," she notes. However, she cautions that some young professionals may feel entitled to dress a certain way without fully understanding company expectations.