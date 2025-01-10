A surprising trend is changing the recruitment landscape: 34% of Gen Z workers are said to be engaging in a practice known as "career catfishing."

According to a survey conducted by CV Genius, career catfishing involves candidates accepting job offers and never showing up for work.

It is a strategy that is gaining popularity with younger generations looking for more control over their careers and work-life balance.

The survey, which polled 1,000 U.K. employees, found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of employers admit that ghosting—where candidates or employees fail to communicate—has become a prevalent issue in the hiring process.

Moreover, 4 in 5 Gen Z employees (80%) and 3 in 4 Millennials (76%) have either already moved or are considering moving for financial reasons.

However, while 64 percent of Gen X workers and 38 percent of Baby Boomers report similarly, it indicates a generational shift in how people are responding to such economic pressures.

Among Gen Z and Millennial workers, a much more significant percentage indicated they are searching for higher-paying opportunities.

57% of the Gen Zers are actively seeking new job opportunities; 53% of the millennials, while just 45% of the Gen Xers are actively looking and 22% of the baby boomers are doing so.

Younger workers remain more willing to search for different jobs or move locations to acquire financial security.

Cost of Living Pushing Relocation Decisions

Rising costs are forcing many young workers to seek a change. For Gen Z and Millennials, 37% and 35%, respectively, have moved already or are planning a move as a way to cope with increasing costs. That's much higher than 30% of Gen X and 22% of Baby Boomers who report planning a relocation.

Relocating to manage finances has become a more feasible option for the younger generation, who are flexible and willing to explore opportunities outside their current cities.

Gen Z is nearly three times more likely than Baby Boomers to be actively searching for a job in a different city, pointing to their readiness to adapt to shifting economic landscapes.

Even in the same city, younger workers are at the forefront of job changing. As reported by the survey, 43% of Gen Z workers and 41% of Millennials are either actively searching for higher-paying jobs or have already made a move, much higher than older generations.

Job Mobility and Relocation by Gender

The survey also found that men are more likely to change jobs or relocate.