Challenges in the workforce are normal, but at times, there are certain issues at work that may be generation-specific, and the Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) is not an exception. Worse, the Gen Z is currently in a catch 22 situation as their work aspirations seemed to clash with major workforce trends for the year 2025.

According to a report in Forbes, there may be a redefinition of opportunities for Gen Zs in the current year as many large companies are geared towards the removal of middle management roles in the job hierarchy, which then presents bad news for Gen Zs who may be looking for mentoring and guidance.

In fact, a report by Robert Walters revealed that 52% of Gen Z workers do not want to become middle managers, and yet at the same time, research cited by The Times of London noted that 75% of this generation want to find a more secure and longer-term work as compared to what was evident in the previous generation. With many companies removing middle-management roles, it leaves Gen Zs without a role to eventually assume or step into in a company.

While Gen Z is more directed towards self-leadership at work, there is still a need for the guidance of seasoned employees. A Harris poll revealed that 82% of managers who hired Gen Zs noted that the latter need more training in soft skills, and this was further admitted by 80% of Gen Z employees who state that these soft skills cannot be taught and can only be learned by observing mentors.

Another catch 22 situation for Gen Z workers is the expectation for them to be change-ready despite the fact that they are also touted as the "anxious generation." Anxiety and readiness do not always go well and are so polarized that it puts Gen Z employees at a state of quandary.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we predict a significant rise in anxiety as a result of the accelerating pace of business transformation," Jan Bruce relayed to the Mass Technology Leadership Council. He then emphasized that in order to combat this, Gen Zs simply need to learn how to adapt and see an opportunity in every challenge.

Aside from this, another catch 22 situation for Gen Zs is their leaning towards self-direction at work, yet it is only through the establishment of genuine connections that success could come easier.

A University of California at Berkeley report noted that having a sense of belongingness is regarded as a vital response to the challenges in the workplace and could even be the answer to the anxiety faced by the generation.

The problem is the modern-day notion of connectivity at the workplace is not that concerned in making genuine connections on a personal level especially when the trend is for self-direction.

Thus, Gen Zs simply needs to deal with this paradox especially that a 2024 Gallup survey showed that having friends at work is an important factor in determining job-success especially in a period where self-leadership and unbossing have become the norm.

Hence, though the middle management roles may be fading for Gen Z, the need for connection and mentorship has never been more critical.