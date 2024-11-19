An appeals court in Georgia postponed the oral arguments, until further notice, in a case accusing President-elect Donald Trump and others to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case against them.

The hearing was originally set for Dec. 5, and Trump and his co-defendants asked the court to hold off on the oral arguments.

In a one-line decision, the appeals court canceled the scheduled hearing without any reason. It was not also in the form of a rescheduling since the order noted "canceled until further order of this Court," CNBC reported.

Since Trump won the presidential election, three other criminal cases against him put in limbo.

Trump and his co-defendants were charged with crimes with an alleged attempt to undo the results of his loss in Georgia in the 2020 election against President Joe Biden.

Judge Scott McAfee, the judge in the case, had earlier allowed Willis to remain in the case even after it was found that she was romantically involved with the top prosecutor Nathan Wade assigned to the case, the Associated Press reported.

The ruling was appealed by Trump and co-defendants, and thereafter, the Court of Appeals in June stopped the proceedings awaiting the results of the appeal.

In New York, where the hush money case of Trump was filed, a state judge decided to put on hold until Tuesday the ruling on whether to dismiss the guilty verdict against Trump. The President-elect is awaiting sentencing and the Manhattan DA's office sought for the delay from the judge, in order for them to evaluate the effects of Trump's election win on the case.

Two other cases are expected to be dismissed by the Department of Justice following Trump's win. One of those cases was filed in Washington, D.C., where Trump was criminally charged for an alleged attempt to overturn election results that favored Biden. At the request of top prosecutor Jack Smith, the judge halted the proceedings.

In another case in a Florida court, Trump was criminally charged for allegedly having retained classified documents even after leaving the White House in January 2021. He was also charged with obstructing government efforts to recover them.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated by Trump, dismissed the Florida case. Smith appealed the decision but the victory of Trump prompted him to seek the suspension of the proceedings instead, which the court granted.