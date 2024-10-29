A Georgia man has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly defrauding Home Depot out of over $800,000 through an organized rental scam.

Yasin Saleem and co-conspirators are accused of using fake driver's licenses and debit cards to rent expensive equipment that they never returned, causing the store to incur a loss.

"Saleem's retail theft scheme not only resulted in substantial financial loss for Home Depot but highlights the complex and widespread nature of organized retail crime," said Sean Burke, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of Atlanta's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"This indictment demonstrates the need for strong and collaborative efforts between the FBI and private-sector partners, to combat such threats effectively."

The fraudulent debit cards carried the exact amount to make the rental. But when Home Depot associates tried to charge the cards for the stolen equipment, the funds were insufficient.

The crew also disabled the GPS on rental tools so authorities could not locate them. They also used stolen license plates to avoid detection.

Authorities highlight this scheme as an example of complex retail theft, stressing the need for collaboration between law enforcement and private businesses to counter such crimes.

Saleem was arraigned in Atlanta on Oct. 25, 2024 The FBI is leading the investigation, and the case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.