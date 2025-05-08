Colleen McKnight, First Chair Trial Lawyer & Founding Partner at McKnight Law PLLC, will harness her extensive litigation expertise and innate tenacity as the host of her soon-to-be-launched podcast. In the Courtroom and the Boardroom: Business Law & Disputes with Colleen McKnight combines her intimate understanding of the landscape with a lifelong desire to care for others to protect more businesses' assets and innovation.

With McKnight's specialization in Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Business Disputes, Trade Secret Litigation and Client Counselling, the podcast promises a treasure trove of insights, out-of-the-box solutions, and real-life stories. Since passing the bar exam in 2011, she has worked with businesses from startups to multi-million-dollar global conglomerates. Regardless of individual needs and challenges, McKnight zealously advocates for their business protection by ensuring all aspects of their practices, including contracts and intellectual property portfolios, are commercially optimized and strategic.

For her fearless support and dependable guidance whenever disputes arise, McKnight gained the trust of Texan businesses and was selected to Super Lawyers' Rising Stars consecutively between 2021 and 2025. But beyond renown and accolades, her experience led to a glaring realization: most businesses grapple because of a false sense of security, led to believe that a signed contract or official email is a sufficient protective measure.

''In the Courtroom and the Boardroom,'' built on McKnight's firsthand experiences, will break down these seemingly trivial nuances with a blend of education and raw conversations. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur trying to navigate litigation for the first time or a seasoned businessman facing trial, the podcast will share diverse stories and insights you can learn from.

"Fresh startup owners are typically focused on growth, not on putting out a fire that hadn't even started yet. When you're building something, you don't want to imagine it falling apart, just like you wouldn't think of divorce on your wedding day," McKnight says. "But the truth is, the cleanest contracts provide the best protection. This isn't something you can fix when the relationship goes sour; it should be a priority from the start."

Throughout her work, McKnight has also witnessed the unquestionable importance of adequate trademark protection. To illustrate, she recounts the story of a client, a family-owned producer whose name was traded off by a low-quality manufacturer. It was only after their reputation had suffered immensely that McKnight's clients decided to trademark their name. A similar realization dawns upon those suing for trade secret theft when, only in court, they understand that without taking appropriate steps beforehand, their confidential information can't be regarded as trade secrets.

For McKnight, who is always ready to step into the courtroom and fight by her clients' side, litigation goes beyond settlements. For this natural-born performer and caregiver with a strong love for justice (as written in her kindergarten report), the courtroom felt like a calling she simply had to answer.

The launch of In the Courtroom and the Boardroom: Business Law & Disputes with Colleen McKnight marks the next step in this lawyer's career, one driven by a heartfelt commitment to honor the blood, sweat, and tears so many businesses are built on. "Advocacy is engraved in my DNA, and this is a beautiful outlet to use my skills and personality to empower others," she reflects. "Because, to me, it goes beyond the courtroom; it's a way to care for others with the power of the law – protecting legacies, one confidently signed contract at a time."