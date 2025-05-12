Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres is seeking a probe into whether Qatar gifting the Trump administration a $400 million plane to serve as the Air Force One, and then as Donald Trump's personal plane after he leaves office, violates ethics rules or the U.S. Constitution.

Axios reported that Rep. Torres has already written to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the acting Department of Defense inspector general and the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) regarding the matter.

Torres requested an "immediate" review of the reported gift and an advisory opinion on whether accepting it would violate federal ethics rules or the Constitution's Emoluments Clause. The outlet detailed that he also asked recommendations on policy reforms "to prevent the conversion of foreign gifts into private property by current or former presidents." The lawmaker described the episode as a "flying grift."

Trump appeared to confirm the existence of the gift and his intention of accepting it, saying on Sunday in a Truth Social post: "So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA"

Qatari media attaché to the U.S., Ali Al-Ansari said reports about a jet being gifted "by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump" were "inaccurate." He went on to say that the "possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense," but that the matter "remains under review" and "no decision has been made."

The plane in question is a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet and is so luxurious it has been described as a "flying palace." Trump toured it while parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February.

ABC News reported on Sunday that, considering likely questioning about the ethics of accepting such an expensive gift, the White Counsel's office and the Department of Justice reportedly drafted an analysis for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying that it is legal for the Department of Defense to accept as it does not violate laws against bribery or the Constitution's prohibition for officials to accept gifts from "any King, Prince or foreign State."

A White House official also told Axios that the Trump administration understands the plane will be gifted to the U.S. through the Pentagon. ABC News added that an aviation company has already been commissioned to carry out the necessary modifications for the plane to be used as the Air Force One.

Originally published on Latin Times