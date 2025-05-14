On Wednesday, President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa ahead of his trip to Qatar for the second leg of his three-stop Gulf tour. This meeting follows his surprise announcement during a keynote speech in Riyadh that the United States would lift all sanctions on Syria.

The move aligns with al-Sharaa's priorities as the war-torn country attempts to rebuild after decades of repression under former leader Bashar al-Assad.

On Tuesday, Trump was received with pageantry in Saudi Arabia at the start of his four-day Gulf tour. His visit was marked by the signing of a $142 billion defense sales agreement — part of a broader Saudi commitment to invest $600 billion in the United States.

Speaking at the GCC summit, Trump emphasized the potential for regional stability, provided that aggression from what he called "a small group of very bad actors" is curbed.

He criticized former President Joe Biden for "empowering Iran and its proxies" and accused him of neglecting key Gulf allies. "Those days are over. Everyone at this table knows where my loyalties are," Trump said, adding a pledge to "confront the aggression that threatens us all."

Trump said he remained open to negotiating with Iran, but only if Tehran "stops sponsoring terror, halts its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably ceases its pursuit of nuclear weapons."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the strong relationship between the Gulf states and the United States, saying he hoped it would reach "even higher levels." He expressed optimism about working with Washington on regional conflicts.

On Gaza, the crown prince said he looks forward to collaborating with the U.S. to "end" the war and pursue "a comprehensive, lasting solution" for the Palestinian people. He also cited ongoing crises in Yemen and Sudan, calling for diplomatic resolutions to both conflicts.

Originally published on HNGN