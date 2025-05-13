Top aides for then-President Joe Biden sought to hide the extent of his mental and physical decline from lower-level staff, according to an upcoming book detailing the turmoil that engulfed the Democratic party during the 2024 election cycle.

The book in question is "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again." Written by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, it quotes a senior aide saying they "attempted to shield" Biden "from his own staff so many people didn't realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023." The aide in question quit the White House because they didn't think Biden should pursue re-election.

"I love Joe Biden. When it comes to decency, there are few in politics like him. Still, it was a disservice to the country and to the party for his family and advisers to allow him to run again," the aide added, according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book.

The book also quotes David Plouffe, who managed former president Barack Obama's successful 2008 run and was a top aide for the Harris campaign. He slammed Biden for the timing of his decision to drop out of the race, saying that he "totally f---ed us" by doing so too late.

Plouffe called the Harris campaign a "f---ing nightmare" and said "it's all Biden;" referring to the then-president's insistence to continue with his candidacy for over three weeks even after the disastrous debate against Donald Trump in which his mental acuity was put into question.

A passage of the Book details how Plouffe received calls from donors worried about Biden, leading him to ask White House officials whether they believed Biden could win the election. He was repeatedly told Biden could. Another section includes discussion from staff about potentially having to use a wheelchair if Biden won re-election.

Perhaps aware of the book's impact on his reputation, Biden gave two interviews last week to defend his course of action. He has also hired a communications strategist.

Original Sin also details a visit by Obama to the White House in 2023, warning Biden to "just make sure" he could beat Donald Trump. Other figures related to the party who expressed concern about Biden's ability to run included donor Ari Emanuel, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Originally published on Latin Times