Ticketmaster is now going to show the full, upfront price on its website even before ticket buyers land on the checkout page. This is thanks to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and its fight against hidden or junk fees.

Ticketmaster has announced on its website that all the prices that appear on the website for concerts and events will already be their full pricing. This means that the prices buyers will see already include all additional fees, which were previously kept hidden at first.

The company is also ensuring better transparency across its services for as users will also get a queue indicator that shows them where they stand in the digital line, and this will allow users to anticipate their chances of being able to purchase tickets.

Users will also get real-time updates on ticket prices, availability, and more.

FTC's Ban Against Junk Fees: No More Hidden Charges

This latest change by Ticketmaster is part of the regulation passed by the FTC that goes against junk fees.

Taking effect Monday, it requires entertainment or hospitality companies to offer upfront pricing, including all the fees and charges. These should be made available when viewing the product or service instead of seeing them all add up during checkout only.

Deceptive Hidden Charges on Services, Experiences

Under the Biden administration, the FTC championed a regulation that aims to put an end to hidden charges among online purchases that have victimized consumers over the years. The FTC referred to these hidden charges as junk fees, and it has worked over the years to remove this practice in the industry to protect consumers from the deceptive campaigns.

Massive complaints on hidden charges and deceptive behavior by ticket sellers and hotels have all contributed to changing the experience of consumers today. The FTC has now established the regulation to put an end to junk fees so that companies are now forced to be straight with customers regarding the tickets they will purchase, with no more surprises upon checkout.

Originally published on Tech Times