KEY POINTS Trump's approval ratings on the economy improved by 3 percentage points

His numbers on immigration policies also climbed from 45% to 47%

Trump's recent trade announcements may have affected his approval numbers

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval ratings have climbed despite recent concerns over some of his foreign policies, a new poll revealed, as Americans indicated optimism over the Republican leader's handling of the economy and immigration in recent days.

A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll that ended Tuesday revealed that Trump's approval rating among Americans has climbed to 44% from 42%, while his disapproval numbers went down to 52% from 53%, signaling a changing tone among U.S. adults over his performance.

Economy, Immigration Handling Numbers Improve

As per the poll's results, majority of Americans still disapprove of Trump's actions around the economy (52% disapproval to 39% approval), but his approval rating on the said issue climbed three percentage points from the previous polling late in April.

On the immigration question, Trump's approval rating has also climbed to 47% from 45% late last month, further highlighting how significantly the views of Americans changed in a matter of two weeks.

Still, the president's current approval rating is still lower from when he started his second presidency, which was at 47%, indicating that there are still concerns around other issues.

Why are the Figures Improving?

A president's approval rating is affected by various factors, but among his most notable actions in recent weeks were the easing of his most scrutinized trade-related orders, including an announcement Monday that he was cutting tariffs on long-time rival China.

Also, last week saw some big developments around the highly-criticized Trump trade war.

The U.S. and United Kingdom signed a "breakthrough" trade deal at a time when global financial markets were reeling from his steep tariffs on various nations.

Many of Trump's recent actions have been questioned by his political foes, including his federal downsizing strategy and most recently, his plan to accept a "gift" from the Qatari royal family: a private jet.

Markets are also still apparently uneasy even with his recent trade announcements. Analysts have warned that his administration may need to do more in reaching tariff agreements to instill more stability.