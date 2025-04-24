A 4-year-old girl was found alive after being trapped in a New York apartment for two weeks with the corpses of two of her family members.

Authorities have confirmed that the girl remained stuck in the apartment for two weeks following the deaths of her 38-year-old mother and 8-year-old brother, News 12 The Bronx reported. They said she survived by eating chocolate.

The child is now in the custody of her grandfather, Hubert Cotton, who has confirmed that she is okay.

"They said she had a heart attack," Cotton told the outlet. "I didn't get the real thing yet but that's what the police said."

Police responded to the address on Friday after being asked to conduct a wellness check on the family, discovering the girl and the bodies of her family members. However, many are still suspicious as to what caused the deaths of the girls mother and brother, after the Administration for Children's Services (ACS) reportedly visited the residence earlier that week.

Authorities have yet to release the official causes of death for the two deceased.

