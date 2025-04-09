Spam messages are a major nuisance in modern communication, but Google Messages is doing its best to deliver an easy solution to the problem.

The latest addition to Google Messages is an "Unsubscribe" button integrated into the app, through which users can quickly stop receiving automatic or unwanted text messages.

The New 'Unsubscribe' Button Will Wipe Your Worries About Spammy Texts

Google Messages already assisted users in blocking and reporting spam messages, but with this latest addition of the unsubscribe feature, things cannot get any simpler. When you get a promotion or automated message, the app now shows an "unsubscribe" option at the end of the message, Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman reported.

He added that when you click on this button, a quick pop-up appears requesting the reason you want to opt out.

This feature is part of Google Messages' continued drive to provide users with greater control over their messaging experience. The app has already been provided with features such as spam filtering, reporting features, and the option to unsubscribe from unwanted messages directly.

How Does the Unsubscribe Feature Work?

The process is simple and intuitive. As soon as you click the "unsubscribe" button, Google Messages sends an automatic "Stop" message to the sender, telling them to stop sending messages. You'll also be asked to select one of five reasons for opting out, which are:

Not signed up

Too many messages

No longer interested

Spam

Others

This added level of customization allows you to describe precisely why you're disengaging with the sender, making the process more personalized and streamlined.

Changing Your Mind? Resubscribe with Ease

One of the best aspects of the new unsubscribe feature is that it is not irreversible. If you want to change your mind, Google Messages has it easy.

When you unsubscribe, a notice reading "unsubscribe request sent" and a "Start" button will pop up in the bottom-right part of the message. This means users can resubscribe if they want to resume getting texts from the same sender.

Expanding to RCS Business Messages

This functionality is also being introduced for RCS Business Messages, a messaging platform for businesses to communicate more effectively with their consumers.

Apparently, only a few countries can benefit from the unsubscribe button at the moment. These include users living in Spain, Mexico, India, Germany, France, Brazil, the US, and the UK.

Originally published on Tech Times