Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is likely to back off from her efforts to immediately ouster Speaker Mike Johnson as the two held a nearly two-hour meeting in his office.

Greene said they will continue their discussions on Tuesday, suggesting the two are seeking a deal to defuse tensions between them.

"We're going to be meeting again tomorrow based on the discussion that we've had," Greene said after the meeting.

She refused to answer any questions about whether she was backing off from forcing a vote on her motion to vacate the speaker's chair.

But the ongoing meetings mean that there is a possibility for them to reach a deal, potentially avoiding a vote on Johnson's future, with only six months remaining before the November election.

"I have been patient, I have been diligent, I have been steady, and I have been focused on the facts. And none of that has changed," Greene said.

"So I just had a long discussion with the speaker in his office about ways to move forward for a Republican-controlled House of Representatives. We're talking to him tomorrow based on our discussion today."

Speaking to reporters, Johnson also called the meeting "productive".

"I told them, and I've said this repeatedly, that I understand the frustration; I share it," the Speaker said.

"I would really like to advance much more of our conservative policy on a daily basis here but the reality is we are working with the smallest majority in U.S. history with a one-vote margin.

"It makes it very difficult for us, to use my football metaphor as I often do, [to] throw touchdown passes on every single play."

The meetings come nearly two months after Greene filed a motion to vacate the speaker's chair in March, challenging Johnson's leadership just months into his tenure.

Although she has not taken further steps to push for a vote on her motion, Greene was further furious last week when Johnson pushed to pass a significant foreign aid package despite objections from hardline conservatives.

At a recent news conference, Greene vowed to file a motion to oust Johnson this week, a move that would compel every House member to weigh in on Johnson's fate.

According to GOP sources, Monday's meeting was arranged at Greene's request.

Rep. Thomas Massie, one of two Republicans who publicly support Greene's effort to topple Johnson, also joined the meeting.