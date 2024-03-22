Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has initiated a motion to vacate the speaker's chair, challenging Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership just months into his tenure.

Speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol, Greene described her motion as a "warning" and a "pink slip," stressing her respect for the Republican conference while asserting the need for a speaker aligned with conservative values.

"I filed the motion to vacate today... it's time for us to find a new speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans," Greene emphasized, ABC News reported.

However, the motion, according to an aide to the speaker's office, has not been privileged, meaning it cannot be considered until after the congressional recess ending on April 9. Greene has yet to announce when she intends to bring the resolution to a vote.

According to The Hill, Johnson's spokesperson, Raj Shah, underscored the speaker's commitment to governance, affirming his focus on advancing conservative legislation and strengthening the Republican majority.

When pressed about GOP support for her motion, Greene declined to provide specific numbers but hinted at a sentiment of relief among some members. She refrained from naming a successor to Johnson, instead emphasizing the urgency for the Republican conference to elect a new speaker.

Greene's action reflects mounting dissatisfaction within the House Freedom Caucus regarding Johnson's handling of funding bills to avert a government shutdown. The passage of a $1.2 trillion package earlier in the day under a suspension of the rules, which required Democratic support, further exacerbated tensions.

Accusing Johnson of enabling a "Democratic budget," Greene criticized his decision to bypass votes on amendments, echoing previous sentiments expressed by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good.

The development echoes past leadership upheavals within the Republican party, with Greene's move signaling a potential power struggle within the GOP ranks.

As the situation unfolds, the future of Speaker Johnson's leadership remains uncertain, with Greene's motion injecting fresh turmoil into the already volatile political landscape.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.