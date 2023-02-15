KEY POINTS Ellen Pompeo and her daughter Sienna were spotted at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show

Pompeo was seen whispering encouraging words to her daughter before they stepped onto the red carpet

The "Grey's Anatomy" star is rarely seen with her children in public

Ellen Pompeo made a rare public appearance with her daughter Sienna in New York.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star arrived at the Fall-Winter 2023 Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show with her 8-year-old daughter Wednesday.

Photos from the event showed Pompeo posing in a matching nude turtleneck, coat and belt with a gold fringe skirt. Sienna, for her part, rocked a plush black bomber jacket and matching skirt, tights and Doc Marten boots.

Pompeo was spotted whispering encouraging words and gently kissing her daughter's head before they stepped onto the red carpet at the New York Fashion Week event, Page Six reported.

Pompeo was overheard by the outlet explaining that the outing was part of a special New York Valentine's Day celebration with Sienna.

The 53-year-old actress has rarely been photographed with her children in public, according to the outlet. Aside from Sienna, Pompeo also shares daughter Stella, 13, and son, Eli, 6, with her record producer husband Chris Ivery. The pair wed in 2007.

Pompeo kept Sienna's birth a secret for two months before announcing it in October 2014. In a tweet, she explained why the family opted to delay the announcement of her arrival.

"This baby was born via surrogate, so I felt an obligation to keep the surrogate's privacy – that was of the utmost importance," she wrote at the time, according to Page Six.

Pompeo, Ivery and their children appeared together at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Sicily, Italy, last summer.

The actress shared on Instagram around the same time photos of her children rocking Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

One snap showed Sienna sporting a printed eye mask while clad in a robe. "A weekend with the Maestri," Pompeo captioned the image.

Another photo featured her husband and their son wearing matching white polo shirts, black suspenders and black flat caps. "My two great loves," she wrote.

Pompeo also posted a snap of their eldest daughter, Stella, wearing a black sleeveless top and printed skirt while drinking tea. "It's a lifestyle," the actress wrote in the caption, along with a red heart emoji.

Last year, Pompeo announced her departure from "Grey's Anatomy" after 19 seasons. Her farewell episode — the Season 19 midseason finale — will air on Feb. 23.

She spoke about her exit from the long-running ABC series when she appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in December 2022.

"I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me, and I've loved a lot of the experience," Pompeo explained when the host asked how she felt after leaving the show. "Listen, it's just, [I've got to] mix it up a little bit."

"I'm 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. [I've got to] do something new, or I'm literally [going to] turn into like, you can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day. I mean, 19 years, that's more than people keep their kids in their house. ... People keep their kids in their house until they're 18, and then they send them off to college. So, this is like me, like, going away to college," she added.

In a 2014 interview with BuzzFeed, Pompeo said she wanted to try something new because she felt that she had already accomplished what she believed she could in her acting career.

"I would like to try and see if I could do something different and be successful at something different. I feel like I'm very successful at acting, at my definition of success," she explained. "For my journey, I kind of feel like I did the absolute top of what I could do with television, and I would like to try a new sport and see if I'm any good at something else."