Despite major advances in personalized medicine, most people still use the same oral care products regardless of age, health, status, or lifestyle. But according to Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS, dentist, orthodontist, and founder of The Super Dentists and SuperMouth, this outdated, standard approach is fueling a global epidemic of preventable oral disease.

"Oral disease is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in the world, and yet we're treating it with the same generic products and advice we've used for decades," said Dr. Hoss. "We wouldn't give an adult ibuprofen designed for toddlers, so why do we treat oral health like everyone's the same?" It's a question that drove Dr. Hoss and his team to develop a smart oral care system, designed around two ideas: oral health is dynamic, and treatment should be tailored by age, development stage, and personal risk factors.

The scale of the problem is in the statistics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children in the US. Yet, many parents still buy the same fluoride (or non-flouride) toothpaste for themselves and their kids.

But according to Dr. Hoss, even fluoride, long considered the gold standard, isn't a cure-all. In fact, it's just one of many tools needed to keep the mouth in balance. "We now understand that oral health is deeply connected to our mouth's and body's microbiomes, which includes trillions of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other organisms," Dr. Hoss shares. "Some are beneficial and essential. The problem is that most mainstream oral care products don't distinguish between good and bad bacteria. They just wipe everything out."

This microbial imbalance, he explains, weakens the body's natural defenses, increasing the risk of cavities, gum disease, and even systemic health problems like heart disease and diabetes.

Most people think cavities and gum disease stem from poor brushing or eating too much sugar. While those are part of the reasons, they're just the tip of the iceberg. At least nine major risk factors influence oral health at every stage of life: diet, nutrients, pH balance, dry mouth, medical conditions, genetics, antibiotics, poor oral care, and harmful products. According to Dr. Hoss, everyone falls into one of the four ages and stages when it comes to oral care, and each has specific biological and behavioural needs that connect to the abovementioned factors.

The first age group is the 0 to 2 age or the teething era of humans. This is when the oral microbiome is just beginning to mature. Breastfeeding not only provides ideal nutrients but helps shape the jaw, teaches nasal breathing, and supports proper tooth alignment. HMOs in breast milk feed beneficial bacteria and help the mouth evolve properly. Oral care here should focus on establishing a healthy biome, avoiding antibiotics unless absolutely necessary, and gently wiping gums before teeth erupt.

The second age group falls between 2–5 years, or as Dr. Hoss calls it: the primary dentition. This is when all baby teeth are in. Many parents mistakenly assume baby teeth don't matter because they fall out, but they are essential for speech development, confidence, chewing, final jaw formation, and spacing for adult teeth. Habits formed now will shape lifelong oral health.

The critical window is when baby teeth fall out and adult teeth emerge between the age of 6 to 12—the third age group. Mistakes made here, neglected hygiene, poor diet, or acidic oral care products, can have lifelong consequences. The mouth's microbiome continues to evolve and stabilize during this time. That is why, Dr. Hoss insists that correct oral products must support enamel strength and protect against early decay.

The last age group is anyone above 13 years of age. Dr. Hoss reminds, "This is the final set of teeth you'll ever have. Enamel does not regenerate like it does for hair, toes, and nails." As per a report, half of the men over 30 have gum disease; by 65, that number climbs to around 71.5%. At this stage, personalized oral hygiene is not just optional but truly critical.

Beyond the age division, there are two life stages that Dr. Hoss has distinguished with distinct oral care needs: orthodontics and pregnancy.

When it comes to orthodontics, braces trap food and make brushing harder, increasing the risk of decay and gum issues. That is why Dr. Hoss suggests that orthodontic patients need targeted tools and microbiome-supportive products to avoid long-term damage. On the other hand, during pregnancy, hormonal shifts generally increase inflammation and make gums more vulnerable. "Changes in vitamin levels, increased acidity, and dry mouth can put both mom and baby at risk. That is why customized care is a must," explains Dr. Hoss.

The truth is, there is no universal solution to oral care. Your mouth at age 2 is vastly different from your mouth at 32 or 62. Even two 10-year-olds in the same household can have drastically different oral needs based on diet, medications, or past antibiotic use. "That is why we use this above framework and our assessment form to recommend products and routines that are biologically appropriate," shares Dr. Hoss. "Our mission is to empower families with personalized ortho tools, just like a doctor would for your overall health."

Dr. Hoss, who also serves on the Board of Counselors at the UCLA School of Dentistry and is the author of the bestselling book If Your Mouth Could Talk, hopes to spread as much awareness and reframe oral care as a foundational part of whole-body wellness. "It's never too early or too late to get your mouth on the right track," he concludes. "But it starts with understanding that you and your children deserve more than one-size-fits-all for oral care."