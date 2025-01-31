A Hallmark employee has been fired after they were caught on camera harassing a Spanish speaking shopper about being deported.

Catalina was shopping at the store in Shelton, Washington, when the unidentified employee, who appeared to have been restocking shelves at the time, walked up to her and asked, "Do you need boxes to pack and go home?"

"When they deport you, all your stuff stays here and gets auctioned off," the woman told Catalina in the video obtained by KING-TV.

The employee has since been fired from Hallmark, with the company saying in a statement to the outlet that "Hallmark believes that our consumers, co-workers, and members of the public with whom we interact should be treated with respect." The company added that the woman was "terminated" after she "failed to meet" those expectations.

"Realize that it is not okay to treat someone like that because we are also human," Catalina told KING-TV, which was translated from Spanish by her son. "We have feelings."

This incident came after various groups and individuals stated concerns of racial profiling. Days earlier in Texas, a substitute teacher was placed under investigation after they reportedly asked ICE agents in a tweet to come to their school because of the number of Spanish speaking students enrolled.

ICE agents in Milwaukee apologized after a Puerto Rican family was detained when officers allegedly heard them speaking Spanish while shopping. The family said they were unable to present their documents until they were already in custody.

Even for those living in the US legally, concerns about being detained have increased, according to some attorneys.

The rise in deportation raids have come as a part of President Donald Trump's promise to conduct "mass deportations." On January 29 alone, ICE reported 1,016 arrests with 814 detainers lodged.

Originally published on Latin Times