The U.S. Senate is poised to kick off a pivotal "vote-a-rama" on Monday at 9 a.m. ET, marking a critical phase in the debate over a sweeping $3.3 trillion legislative package championed by former President Donald Trump and key Republican allies. The final vote on the so-called "megabill" could come as early as Monday evening, provided Senate rules and timelines are met.

The legislation—described by Trump as a "big, beautiful bill"—includes expansive tax cuts, significant changes to federal entitlement programs, and a restructuring of energy and infrastructure spending. It has drawn fierce debate on both sides of the aisle and is seen as a potential cornerstone of conservative economic policy going into the 2026 midterms.

Unlimited Amendments, High Stakes

The vote-a-rama will allow senators to introduce an unlimited number of amendments to the bill, a procedure typically used during budget reconciliation debates. Each amendment will be considered and voted on in rapid succession before the chamber proceeds to a final up-or-down vote. Only a simple majority of 51 votes is needed for passage.

The timing of Monday's vote-a-rama was finalized late Sunday, after earlier expectations pointed to a possible overnight start. According to ABC News, floor proceedings on Sunday were dominated by opening arguments, procedural maneuvering, and back-channel negotiations as leadership tried to secure the necessary votes ahead of the final push.

Sunday Debate Set the Stage

Sunday's session served as the formal prelude to the amendment marathon. Senators engaged in hours of floor debate, making their cases for and against the bill's provisions. Democrats warned that the legislation could balloon the federal deficit and gut critical safety-net programs. Meanwhile, Republicans framed the bill as essential to economic revitalization and fiscal correction.

A report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Sunday estimates that the package could add up to $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, intensifying already polarized rhetoric from both parties. The Financial Times noted that the debate has exposed deep divisions even within the GOP, with some senators pressing for a more aggressive approach to federal budget cuts.

What Comes Next

Once the amendment process concludes, the Senate will hold a final vote on the full bill. If passed, the legislation would move to the House of Representatives for consideration later this week.

As the Senate enters what could be a marathon day of legislative action, all eyes will be on moderate Republicans and key swing votes whose decisions could ultimately determine the bill's fate.