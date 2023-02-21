Harry Styles obliged to a peculiar Australian drinking tradition while performing at his "Love on Tour" concert Monday.

The 29-year-old pop superstar, who was on his first Australian tour, drank from his own shoe during a casual conversation with concertgoers.

A fan shared a video of Styles doing the "shoey" amid excited screams from the audience.

"Does anybody have a drink that they wouldn't mind lending?" Styles playfully asked the audience and added, "Can we do a shoey with water or is that against the rules? No?"

Before pouring the drink from his shoe into his mouth, the "As It Was" singer commented, "This is one of the most disgusting traditions."

"There is a first time for everything 😄. Harry always respects the traditions of the country he is performing in. One of the many reasons why we adore him," one person commented below the clip, while another said, "Harry Styles doing a shoey on stage is something I never thought I would see ... 😂🎉 And then he puts the soaking wet shoe back on and continues the concert like nothing happened! He's hilarious!"

Australian journalist Syan Vallance also tweeted a clip and wrote, "'This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever…'@Harry_Styles does a shoey at his first Love on Tour Australian concert in Perth."

A user praised Styles for having fun on stage and replied to the tweet, "Good on you Harry, having a bit of fun with the crowd."

Styles has joined fellow musician Post Malone, who did the "shoey" tradition in his previous concert in Brisbane.

The former One Direction member's concert tour Monday was marked with chaos as fans had to wait in the blistering heat for many hours before they could enter the venue.

Styles' "Love on Tour" Perth show saw the singer performing 20 songs. It included some tracks from his Grammy-winning album "Harry's House" such as "Music from a Sushi Restaurant," "As It Was," "Matilda," "Cinema," "Daylight," "Keep Driving" and "Love of My Life."