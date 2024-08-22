"Is He In A Parking Lot?": JD Vance Georgia Event Compared To Giuliani Four Seasons Total Landscaping Moment
Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance made a stop in South Georgia on Thursday as part of his campaign to enhance border security and immigration and people couldn't help but notice his parking lot background and weird comments.
He made comments during his appearance about running "fake news anchors" out of town and also took a question about immigration, praising his wife's parents for being "legal immigrants."
"First of all if it's a fake news anchor I'd appreciate y'all just letting them ask their question it's okay," Vance said. "We can run them out of town after they ask their question.
After a brief silence, Vance clarified it was a joke, adding: "I'm kiddin."
When asked about Trump's deportation plan while married to someone who has immigrant parents, he said: "I'm married to the daughter of legal immigrants."
At the end of his speech, he walked out to "Live and Let Die" by Guns N' Roses.
The internet had a lot to say about the campaign event, but one of the most popular comments was that the parking lot setting was reminiscent of Rudy Giuliani's Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference in 2020.
Here are people's reactions, comparing Giuliani's Four Seasons moment to Vance's:
They also had comments about the press conference in general, calling it "awkward" and "weird."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Venezuela At A Crossroads: Democracy Or Dictatorship
-
Fragile But Unbroken, Afghan Glassblowers Refuse To Quit
-
Israeli Hostage Thought 'Every Night Is My Last'
-
Blinded In Bangladesh Protests, Students Hope For Better Future
-
World's Oldest Person Dies In Spain At 117
-
Democrats Make No Mention Of Crypto, Bitcoin In 2024 Platform – A Good Sign?
-
'Abuse Every Day': Indian Female Medics Speak Out After Brutal Murder
-
All Hell Broke Loose: Sicily Yacht Sunk In Brutal Storm
-
King Charles III Visits UK Town Where Child Stabbings Sparked Riots
-
Nicaragua Shutters 1,500 NGOs As Crackdown Continues