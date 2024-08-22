Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance made a stop in South Georgia on Thursday as part of his campaign to enhance border security and immigration and people couldn't help but notice his parking lot background and weird comments.

He made comments during his appearance about running "fake news anchors" out of town and also took a question about immigration, praising his wife's parents for being "legal immigrants."

"First of all if it's a fake news anchor I'd appreciate y'all just letting them ask their question it's okay," Vance said. "We can run them out of town after they ask their question.

After a brief silence, Vance clarified it was a joke, adding: "I'm kiddin."

even JD Vance's "jokes" are menacing pic.twitter.com/oO1OFO0wnE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

When asked about Trump's deportation plan while married to someone who has immigrant parents, he said: "I'm married to the daughter of legal immigrants."

At the end of his speech, he walked out to "Live and Let Die" by Guns N' Roses.

The internet had a lot to say about the campaign event, but one of the most popular comments was that the parking lot setting was reminiscent of Rudy Giuliani's Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference in 2020.

Here are people's reactions, comparing Giuliani's Four Seasons moment to Vance's:

I am just happy that he could book the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot. I have heard it is almost impossible to get an opening there. — ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ (@CholericCleric) August 22, 2024

Yes, but they've upgraded to the FIVE Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot. — AmoebaStampede (@AmoebaStampede) August 22, 2024

Sooo are they just going to continue to throw these tiny little parking lot/garage rallies or is this just for DNC week? — Jaymorg (@JeremyDFromFL) August 22, 2024

Why is he always standing in a parking lot. What even are these events!? — 🤷🏾‍♀️ Queen of Sheba 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴‍☠️🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@SabaSmw) August 22, 2024

They also had comments about the press conference in general, calling it "awkward" and "weird."

News flash all immigrants are once illegal and go through a process to become legal.



What an absolute disgrace Vance is. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 22, 2024

JD Vance: *says something"



*smattered awkward laugh when no one understands*



JD Vance: "It's okay, I was kidding" — ProLib 🇺🇦 (@prolibshow) August 22, 2024

OMG he truly is weird af — AM (@AMDeFiNFT) August 22, 2024