A poll appearing in FiveThirtyEight's aggregator has the incumbent with a comfortable lead over his main rival, Republican Rob Mercuri for the Pittsburgh suburban district.

The Future Majority poll has Deluzio, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, leading 48 to 40 percent with 12 percent undecided.

Democrats have tried to paint Mercuri, a Pennslyvania St. Rep., as a "corporate shill" who is an "anti-abortion extremist."

Mercuri, a West Point graduate and Army veteran, has tried to distance himself from Donald Trump and has said he wants to be "laser-focused on local issues."

The poll found that the Democrats' motivation gap has vanished since President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race. Democrats are now as motivated as Republicans to vote, the poll finds.

Democrats lead in voter preference for U.S. House of Representatives in three of the five survey districts that were considered toss-ups earlier in the campaign.

The other ones Democrats are leading are Pennsylvania's 7th and Nebraska's 2nd. Republicans lead in New York's 17th and California's 22nd.

The poll was conducted by Change Research between Aug. 10-17 and included responses from 2,429 voters. The survey has a modeled margin of error of 2.2%