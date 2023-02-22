KEY POINTS The unit was expected to sell for $50,000, but bids exceeded that amount

The initial bid for the phone, which cost $599 in 2007, was $2,500

The model came with 8GB storage, a 3.5-inch screen and a 2-megapixel camera

A sealed, first-generation iPhone sold at an auction for more than $63,000 — a hundred times more than its original price about 15 years ago.

The 2007 iPhone, which was consigned by the owner and sold on LCG Auctions, was expected to sell for $50,000, but bids exceeded that amount by $13,000, CBS News reported.

According to the LCG Auction's website, the phone was up for bidding from Feb. 2 to 19, with the initial bidding amounting to $2,500. After 27 bids, the phone sold for $63,356.40 on Sunday.

Karen Green, a cosmetic tattoo artist and owner of the first-gen iPhone, said she received the device as a gift from her friends after landing a new job, according to CBS. However, Green reportedly did not open the phone since she had already gotten a new device.

"I didn't want to get rid of my phone, and I figured, 'It's an iPhone, so it will never go out of date,'" Green said, as quoted by CBS.

The original iPhone, armed with a 3.5-inch screen and a 2-megapixel camera, cost $599 at the time. The model came with 4 GB and 8 GB storage options, internet capabilities and iTunes. The phone had no app store, ran on a 2G network, and was exclusive to AT&T's network, per CNN.

In October, another first-edition iPhone was sold at an LCG auction for $39,339.60. The unit also had an 8 GB storage capacity and originally retailed for $599.

"We expected the bidding for this item to be fervent and it did not disappoint as a handful of avid and sophisticated collectors drove the price from just over $10,000 on Sunday afternoon to this record-setting amount by Sunday night," LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero said, as quoted by CNBC.

"We congratulate the winners, our consignors and all of the bidders for making this one of the most active auctions in our history."

Other Apple products also sell at auctions at whopping prices.

In August last year, Steve Jobs's Apple-1 Computer A prototype, used to secure Apple's first big order, was closed at $677,196, more than $100,000 over its estimated price, according to RR Auction's website.

In 2012, a first-generation iPad was sold at $10,200 on eBay, roughly more than $13,000 in today's currency because of inflation, according to a tech website.