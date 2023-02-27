KEY POINTS Hoda Kotb shared a cryptic message about choosing "hope" Monday

Hoda Kotb has sparked concern among fans after posting cryptic messages on social media amid her unexplained absence from the "Today" show and "Today with Hoda and Jenna."

Kotb took to Instagram Monday to share an image of what appears to be a painting featuring the words, "Choose Hope," written above a cloudscape. She captioned it with two red heart emojis.

The TV personality received messages of support from fans and questions about why she hasn't been seen on camera lately.

"Find it difficult to watch with you not being there," one viewer wrote in the comments section of her post, while another added, "Hope everything is OK, Hoda. You are missed."

Another commented, "'Today' show just isn't the same without you! I hope you're OK. But boy if they are letting you go ... people are going to drop like flys [sic] watching 'Today.' We love Hoda!"

"Praying for you! Not sure what is going on but God! All things are possible with GOD," a fourth commenter wrote.

Kotb, 58, co-hosted "Today with Hoda and Jenna" with Jenna Bush Hager on the Feb. 20 Presidents' Day episode. However, it was pre-recorded on the same day as her last live appearance on Feb. 17, Page Six reported.

Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones have filled in for Kotb's fourth-hour gig with Bush Hager since the Feb. 21 episode.

Meanwhile, Kotb was replaced by "World News Tonight" anchor Tom Llamas during the Friday episode of "Today." When Kotb was out again for Monday's broadcast, her longtime pal and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie only said, "Hoda's off today," Us Weekly reported.

"Hoda's got the morning off," Guthrie later added, without explaining the reason behind Kotb's absence.

Kotb has not addressed her absence directly. However, she has posted several cryptic quotes via social media over the past week, including messages about being "brave" and "strong" and how "dark clouds" will pass.

On Sunday, she shared a quote that read: "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts."

Kotb also shared an inspirational quote about "strong women" over the weekend.

"Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them," she shared Saturday. In a follow-up post, she added, "She's magic, that one."

Kotb's fans expressed their worry in the comments section of her posts.

"Thanks for the encouraging words. Hope you're doing great. I missed you this past week so much. It's not the same without you. Hope to see you soon," one wrote.

"Your vague posts are giving me major anxiety but caring vibes. I know we will know what's going on with time. But gosh dang it, woman - please let us know what's going on!" another added.

Some fans speculated that Kotb may be expanding her family. She adopted her daughters Haley Joy, 6, and Hope, 3, in February 2017 and April 2019, respectively.

"Did you get another baby, Hoda? This is usually what happens when you go missing for 2 [weeks]," one fan suggested.

It's unclear whether or not she's in the process of adoption, but Kotb previously said that she would "never say never" to adding more to her brood.

Kotb's "Today" channel podcast "Making Space" — which normally releases shows every Monday — also did not drop a new episode this Monday.