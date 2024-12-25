KEY POINTS $FARTCOIN was up nearly 60% Tuesday and hit a $1.2 billion market cap overnight

$TURBO started with a $69 budget, and now it has a $700 million market value

$PENGU retained its place in the memecoin top ranks, outpacing $WIF's market cap

Holders of some memecoins were in for a holiday treat on Christmas Eve as the tokens surged significantly on Dec. 24, even outperforming the spike of Bitcoin and major altcoins that hit the green line before Christmas Day.

The broader crypto space appears to have started recovering from the crypto crash in the last two weeks, but some memecoins are taking recovery to a different level, seemingly catching up with Santa in his fast-speed sleigh.

$FARTCOIN – Breaking $1.2 Billion

FARTCOIN, which isn't even two months old, reached a $1.2 billion market cap Tuesday, bringing much joy to holders who purchased the token when it wasn't so popular yet.

The meme token spiked nearly 60% on Christmas Eve, breaching $1.20 amid a month-long rally of 232%, as per CoinGecko data.

Observers previously noted how the community around FARTCOIN is "genuine," unlike other token communities that are supposedly packed with bots that respond with automated messages when topics around the coins are trending.

There are calls for the memecoin to be listed on the Robinhood app and other platforms such as Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

$TURBO – From $69 to $780M

TURBO, is an AI-conceived memecoin that started with a mere $69 budget. On Christmas Eve, the token surged to a $780 million market value.

The meme token increased by 28.6% Tuesday night, with its chart showing an apparent sudden skyrocketing movement.

Unlike FARTCOIN, TURBO is much more tenured in the crypto space and first experienced a significant spike at around June. Since then, the coin has been climbing and gained the attention of the crypto community.

TURBO is listed on some of the world's largest exchanges and platforms, including Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Kraken, OKX, Bitfinex, Bitget, and many more.

"This is not even a fraction of potential this token has," said one user during TURBO's Christmas Eve spike.

$PENGU – The Speed of Light

PENGU, the official token of the Pudgy Penguins non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collection, isn't even two weeks old, and yet it is already the world's fifth largest memecoin as per CoinGecko's rankings.

With a nearly 26% surge overnight, PENGU has cemented itself as a potential long-term Top 10 ranker, outpacing the market capitalization of nearly-three-year-old dogwifhat (WIF).

PENGU is considered one of the fastest-rising memecoins as it continues to hold its place in the top ranks. Other coins have made a similar move, rising fast, but also plunging just as fast.

So far, PENGU is retaining momentum and some crypto users expect the meme token to become the number one player in this bull cycle.

Some other memecoins also had a good run on Christmas Eve, including SPX6900, FWOG, and MEOW.

To compare, Bitcoin was up by 4.5% overnight, Ethereum and XRP added some 3%, and all other top altcoins were also in the green, but none logged a double-digit gain.