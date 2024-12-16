KEY POINTS $FARTCOIN is up by over 40% in the last 24 hours following its new market cap milestone

Some prominent crypto traders believe the memecoin is one of the 'best memes crypto has ever seen'

It is now the Solana blockchain's 6th largest memecoin by market capitalization

FARTCOIN, the memecoin conceived by prominent AI agent Truth Terminal, has seen consistent growth in recent days, and over the weekend, it surged to an $800 million market cap.

As of early Monday, the meme token is trading at around $0.856 amid a surge above 40% in the last 24 hours. The memecoin has been on a week-long rally of 164%, being one of the past week's top gainers as per CoinGecko data.

FARTCOIN's price movement has caught the attention of cryptocurrency users who believe it could be one of the most promising meme tokens in the market today.

What Makes $FARTCOIN Special According to Crypto Users

Prominent crypto trader Brandong Hong describes FARTCOIN as "the most bullish meme I've seen in years." He said the meme token "checks off every box" compared to other memecoins.

Fartcoin is the most bullish meme I've seen in years



- Crypto x AI narrative

- Hilarious name with big retail appeal + news headline potential

- Not listed on any (good) exchanges

- $400k sell dump immediately reversed into new ATHs



Checks off every box. Will hit billions soon pic.twitter.com/rPEczVI5zW — Brandon Hong (@brandank_cr) December 16, 2024

First, he noted how the token highlights the crypto and AI narrative. The convergence of artificial intelligence and crypto has been of interest in the crypto space in recent months, especially with the rise of "Bitcoin for AI" Bittensor.

Hong also pointed out that the FARTCOIN has "news headline potential" and it has huge appeal to retail crypto investors due to its hilarious name.

Another trader who goes by Dragos, said FARTCOIN has evolved from being just an AI memecoin to become "one of the purest and best memes crypto has ever seen."

Well-followed Kook believes the token has the potential to "get more normie clicks than any other headlines" and will then become the "biggest meme of the cycle." In crypto, normies are individuals who aren't into crypto or haven't been involved in the industry yet.

Aside from passing $800 million in market capitalization, FARTCOIN has also flipped Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), a new meme token that had been a favorite among whales over the past week. FARTCOIN is now the 6th largest memecoin by market value on the Solana blockchain.

The Fartcoin official X account has also been gaining much engagement through its jolly posts that the community ultimately loves.

A fart is like a block on the blockchain: once it's released, it’s immutable!



Fart freely 💨💨 — Fartcoin 💨 (@FartCoinOfSOL) December 13, 2024

LFG : Let's farting go. — Fartcoin 💨 (@FartCoinOfSOL) November 20, 2024

Memecoins Outperforming Altcoins

FARTCOIN's latest surge comes as some memecoins topple the performance of some of the market's most popular altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL).

While FARTCOIN is up over 100% in the past seven days, XRP is down 2% and SOL is underperforming even more with a 3.3% decrease as per CoinGecko data.

Aside from FARTCOIN, memecoin AI16Z is also beating out other altcoins, increasing by more than 60% in the past week, leaving ETH behind, which gained 1.5% weeklong.