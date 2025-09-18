Tourbee, the property management company founded by Arithra C. Debnath, is celebrating a decade's worth of service. A venture that began in a university dorm room as a solution to help owners increase their return on investment (ROI) and for students seeking to sublet their summer apartments has evolved into a global brand redefining short-term rentals. It bridges the gap between tourists, students, and property owners with a seamless, technology-driven experience.

The idea for Tourbee was sparked when Debnath noticed that many students at his university who were returning home during summer break were left with empty apartments and year-long leases they couldn't escape. His solution was simple yet groundbreaking: a guaranteed summer sublet program. Tourbee paid students their rent, placed the units on property booking platforms, and managed the process end-to-end. The result was a win-win: students avoided unnecessary rent, property owners earned a steady income, and guests enjoyed quality stays.

From these beginnings, Tourbee has grown into a full-scale property management company operating in Montreal, Quebec; London, Ontario; Cleveland, Ohio; and, most recently, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expansion into Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami, Florida, is also on the horizon, with the company's sights set on growing in its existing cities while pursuing new markets where short-term rentals can thrive.

"At its heart, Tourbee has always been about creating value for everyone involved," Debnath says. "Students gain flexibility, property owners earn stronger returns, and guests get the peace of mind of a consistent, high-quality experience. We're not just filling rentals, we're building trust through hospitality."

Navigating regulations has been a key part of Tourbee's growth. Cities like Montreal restrict short-term rentals to primary residences during the summer months, but these rules align perfectly with the student housing cycle, making the model uniquely effective. Debnath credits Tourbee's success to its ability to adapt to regulatory environments while still maximizing returns for property owners.

Technology is at the core of the company's operations. Tourbee's integrated systems automate everything from bookings to check-ins. Guests receive unique door codes instantly upon reservation, eliminating the hassle of traditional check-in lines. Whether booking through Tourbee's website or on other booking platforms, the experience is consistent across all properties. "When you book with Tourbee, you know exactly what you're getting," Debnath explains. "From the quality of the linens to the 24/7 support team, we've standardized every detail to deliver hotel-level reliability in rental homes."

Behind the scenes, Tourbee has an office in each city it operates. It also has a virtual global customer service team based in Dubai and the Philippines. This setup ensures travelers have secure and reliable support throughout their stay. Moreover, they don't need to carry a card due to Tourbee's smart-lock system. This commitment to guest care, paired with Tourbee's tech-first approach, has positioned the company as a trusted leader in the short-term rental industry.

As Tourbee celebrates its first decade, the company reflects on a journey that began with a single dorm room idea and now spans continents. Debnath, originally from Bangladesh and trained as an electrical engineer in Canada, is building a thriving platform that is providing a higher ROI for owners. He is also embracing innovations such as crypto-enabled payments and reshaping how people experience housing, whether for a weekend trip, a semester abroad, or an investment property.

"Reaching a decade is a proud moment," Debnath shares. "But this is just the beginning. The way people live, travel, and invest in real estate is constantly changing, and Tourbee is ready to lead the next chapter of that transformation."