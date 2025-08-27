Nitrile Gloves have become more than just a piece of personal protective equipment; they are a symbol of how businesses adapted to global challenges during the pandemic. For Pat Mackaronis, CEO of New York City-based Global Trading Partners, these gloves became the cornerstone of a strategic pivot that transformed the company's reach and reputation in the global PPE market.

Founded in 2019, Global Trading Partners initially focused on supplying a range of commodities, including fuel and petroleum products, copper, steel, and various industrial goods. But the onset of COVID-19 presented both an urgent global need and a business opportunity.

"When the pandemic began, PPE products were in extremely high demand, and most companies struggled to secure them because sourcing from overseas manufacturers was complicated and competitive," Mackaronis recalls. "Our existing global network from our fuel business gave us the ability to quickly navigate supply chains and deliver critical products to hospitals, medical facilities, and frontline workers."

This agility allowed Global Trading Partners to quickly establish a foothold in the Nitrile Glove market, specifically with Cranberry Global, a brand with a 35-year reputation for quality. Over the past five years, Global Trading Partners has grown to become one of the leading suppliers of Cranberry Gloves across North America, serving clients in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"Cranberry is one of the most respected names in the Nitrile Glove industry, recognized in over 70 countries," Mackaronis explains. "Malaysia, where Cranberry is headquartered, is the largest country for manufacturing Nitrile Gloves because of its long-standing expertise in rubber production and the local availability of raw materials. The largest buyers, from hospitals to food service and retail stores, specifically seek Cranberry products because of their consistent quality."

Building on this success, Global Trading Partners has now taken the next step in its growth strategy: forming a partnership with NewGlove Ltd, a UK-based manufacturer with strong ties to Cranberry's ownership and management.

Under this partnership, Global Trading Partners and NewGlove have collaborated to co-manufacture NewGlove-branded Nitrile Gloves inside Cranberry's Malaysian facilities, ensuring to adhere to the same rigorous formulas and production standards that have made Cranberry Gloves a trusted name worldwide.

Mark Newlands, CEO of NewGlove, praised the collaboration: "We are thrilled to work with Global Trading Partners. I first met Pat Mackaronis during the pandemic and saw firsthand how he led his company to become a top supplier in North America. By combining our manufacturing expertise with their global distribution channels, we aim to expand NewGlove's market share on a global scale." Newlands adds, "Pat Mackaronis has developed a strong relationship since the early days of the pandemic; we have great plans for the success of this project together."

The partnership solidifies Global Trading Partners' position as a major player in the international Nitrile Glove market. Both companies now act as equal partners under the NewGlove brand, providing Cranberry and NewGlove products to major ports and buyers worldwide. For Mackaronis, the venture represents more than just business growth; it reflects a commitment to quality, reliability, and meeting global demand efficiently.

"During the pandemic, we learned that speed, adaptability, and strong international relationships are critical," Mackaronis says. "Now, we're applying that experience to scale responsibly, deliver excellence, and ensure that wherever there's a need for high-quality Nitrile Gloves, Global Trading Partners and NewGlove are ready to supply it."