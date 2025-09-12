Cat Parenti's life has unfolded as an extraordinary tapestry of experiences, woven from vision, destiny, and an unshakable devotion to a higher purpose. At the heart of this story is her daughter, Chandra, known widely as "Grandma Chandra," a non-verbal but profoundly gifted woman whose presence has been described as multidimensional, existing across the past, present, and future. Grandma Chandra is clairvoyant, clairaudient, and clairsentient, using her abilities to offer aura readings from the Quantum Light Field.

From the moment of her birth, Parenti recognized that Grandma Chandra carried within her a mission far larger than life: to raise consciousness and guide humanity toward Planetary Ascension. It is a journey that has defined both their lives, from sacred ceremonies with Sufi masters to the quiet, crystalline clarity of Grandma Chandra's teachings today.

Parenti's earliest visions came at just three years old, when she found herself captivated by vivid scenes of a faraway country. These visions stayed with her until she was five, instilling a curiosity that later led her deep into cultural and spiritual exploration.

By adolescence, she was drawn to nomadic people, eventually traveling to Afghanistan, where she connected profoundly with the Pashtun nomads. Her experiences there, alongside her studies with Sufi masters and healers, became a foundation for the path she would later share with her daughter. It was in Afghanistan that she met Chandra's father, an Afghan nobleman, in what she describes as an instant recognition of souls. Their union was not only a love story but also, in Parenti's eyes, the fulfillment of Chandra's plan to come into this world through both lineages, including the ancient Afghan bloodline.

Chandra's presence was extraordinary from the very beginning. Born at home, she entered the world without distress, already conveying a sense of deep awareness. As a child, she demonstrated uncanny spiritual knowledge, recalling past lives, performing mudras with her hands, and astonishing spiritual teachers from diverse traditions who recognized her as a master in her own right.

As she saw her grow, Parenti knew her daughter's journey would defy all conventional boundaries. "She is bound by the law of Truth," Parenti explains. "She never lies, never hurts people. Her mission is to raise consciousness and put us all on the path to Planetary Ascension."

Education for Grandma Chandra was never linear. Despite being non-verbal, she excelled beyond expectation. Her studies in philosophy and biology reflected a mind both analytical and cosmic, a rare blend of science and spirit. By her teenage years, she was recognized by a Native elder, who gave her the title 'Grandmother,' a title given to those who bear wisdom, and invited her to present alongside him at gatherings across the United States. That became the catalyst for her own global platform.

Their work began with simple readings, three questions, then six, before evolving into full spiritual consultations. Chandra's insights drew people seeking guidance, healing, and higher awareness. They also offer sacred geometric forms embedded in crystals, reflecting Grandma Chandra's teachings that humanity is moving into a crystalline consciousness.

Chandra has also created high-vibrational essential oils, sourced through Parenti's enduring connection with the Sufi masters. These oils, she explains, are imbued with prayer, intention, and the frequency of divine remembrance.

Because of her ability to access all dimensions, Grandma Chandra is able to go into the universe and choose her clients from her aggregate soul group. These are people who have chosen to return to Earth to help with Planetary Ascension. The way she identifies them is through those who have Master Numbers in their birth dates. For example, August 8, 1996. This person has two Master Numbers in their birth dates: two eights and two nines.

Perhaps Chandra's most remarkable contributions are her Holographic Fractal videos, designed not to cure but to empower individuals to heal themselves. Each video, whether focused on physical, mental, or emotional well-being, operates on the principle that the mind and spirit, when aligned, are capable of profound transformation.

At the core of their work is an unshakable commitment to service. Those who receive a full aura reading from Chandra are granted lifetime access to her guidance, a free service offered with no expectation of return. For Parenti, this speaks to Chandra's essence of tireless devotion to humanity, always paired with humility and compassion.

Looking ahead, Parenti envisions Chandra's reach expanding beyond digital spaces. She hopes to bring Chandra's teachings to a global audience through travel, presentations, and gatherings. Chandra has also been featured in various books, including Conversations with Children of Now, Wisdom of the Silver Sisters, and Dolphins and Whales Forever.

Parenti and Chandra's story is both mystical and deeply human, a mother and daughter bound not only by love but by a shared mission to illuminate pathways for others. As one Sufi saying strengthens Parenti's visions, "When the student is ready, the teacher appears."

For many across the world, that teacher has been Chandra, and through Parenti's devotion, her light has been given form, voice, and reach. Together, they continue their work of raising consciousness, inviting others to rise to the possibility that healing and ascension can begin from internal power.