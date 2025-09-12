Challenging entrenched systems requires both insight and initiative. While many accept inefficiencies as inevitable, visionaries recognize opportunities for meaningful change. Josh Duffy exemplifies this mindset. After observing lifeguard teams struggling with outdated scheduling methods, paper-based forms, and scattered records, he set out to build a smarter, more efficient solution: DigiQuatics.

At 15 years old, Duffy took a summer job as a lifeguard, scrubbing tiles and putting away pool noodles. He later moved up the ranks, taking pool chemistry tests, conducting pump room walk-throughs, and coordinating schedules, all under the blazing sun. The work was demanding, and the tools were far from ideal. Paper logs warped by water, shift schedules scribbled on whiteboards, and endless manual checklists created confusion, stress, and real risks.

Years later, in college, Duffy met his future co-founder. They quickly discovered a shared frustration with the inefficiencies in aquatics operations. That common ground sparked a partnership. Duffy pursued engineering, while his co-founder stayed close to the day-to-day of pool management. Together, they began sketching a solution grounded in the realities of lifeguard work. They interviewed local aquatics professionals, mapped out workflows, and tested early prototypes within the community.

What started as a simple idea evolved into DigiQuatics, a centralized platform that brings together everything from staff scheduling and timekeeping to chemical logs, maintenance tracking, forms, lesson management, and more. Its modular design allows facilities to choose only the features they need, avoiding bloated software while keeping things simple and affordable. DigiQuatics replaces soggy paper trails with clean, reliable digital tools that match the fast pace of aquatics operations.

The platform is built to scale. A small neighborhood pool might use just the staff scheduling and customizable forms, while a city with multiple facilities may add slide inspections, lessons, certification tracking, and more. Time clocks support multiple job roles and pay rates. Meanwhile, chemical records are stored securely and can trigger automatic alerts via email or text. Custom forms make documentation quick and easy, and centralized messaging keeps communication organized and accessible.

These improvements deliver real results. "Managers across community centers, schools, and clubs report reclaiming hours once lost to paperwork and scheduling," Duffy says. "Staff complete checklists mid-shift on tablets, and supervisors access facility-wide, real-time data, including chemical and inspection logs throughout the day to ensure everything is getting done." The outcome is clearer records for inspectors, fewer compliance headaches, and more time for meaningful work.

Across YMCAs, private clubs, high schools, and universities, aquatics professionals report similar benefits. They see faster issue resolution, better documentation, and safer operations. Features like in-app messaging streamline communication, while certification expiration alerts ensure staff credentials are always current, reducing operational nightmares for managers.

DigiQuatics also makes onboarding easy. Supervisors can easily copy and paste employee information into an Excel spreadsheet and instantly onboard their whole team. Facilities get a 30-day free trial to explore the platform, and pricing is customized based on staff size, seasonal needs, and selected modules. This flexible approach allows organizations to start small and expand as their needs grow.

Ultimately, DigiQuatics stands out for the human experience behind its design and service within the aquatics community. Duffy didn't begin as a product manager. He was a teenager on a pool deck, frustrated by paperwork, thinking, 'there must be a better way.' That perspective is reflected in every detail: mobile forms that work between rescues, workflows that handle interruptions, and reporting that clearly shows who signed what and when. The platform's simplicity and flexibility reflect a deeper mission to support the aquatics community from lifeguard to director, and everyone in between.