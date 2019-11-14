Ford (F) has finally announced the name of its highly-anticipated Mustang-inspired SUV. The new all-electric vehicle will be named the Mustang Mach E, which has been speculated by many Ford enthusiasts prior to the company’s release.

As has been previously reported, Ford will debut the Mach E on Sunday in Los Angeles. The event will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Autohome in China. The unveiling starts at 3 p.m. EST.

Reservations for the SUV will begin on Sunday, immediately following the reveal at approximately 9:30 pm. EST at Ford.com. A $500 refundable deposit is required for a reservation with final configurations decision to be made next year when the ordering window opens.

According to Ford, reservation details for China will be announced at a later date.

Ford said in its announcement that a limited First Edition of the Mach E will be released, but it did not give any indication of how many units will be available for purchase, only saying that “timing will be critical.” The automaker also said more details will be released on Sunday.

Ford has tapped Idris Elba to introduce the new Mach E and has also released another teaser video to show the progression of the Mustang to the design of the electric SUV.

Shares of Ford stock were up 0.06% as of 10:58 a.m. EST on Thursday.

Photo: Ford Motor Company