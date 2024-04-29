Rap royalty Ice Spice has been dubbed "The People's Princess" by her fans. In only two years, this Bronx-born rapper shot to fame on the Billboard charts, owing to her catchy rhythms, effortless flow, and easily quotable lyrics that demand to be converted into hashtags (#Munch anyone?).

Are you shocked by the parallels to Princess Diana? In Ice Spice's own words, "I saw all of my supporters being like, 'She's the People's Princess! She's Princess Diana!' At first, I was confused. I was like, 'Um, Princess Diana? Out of everybody?' But [then] I was like, 'F–- it, she's iconic.'"

Ice Spice is also all set to make her acting debut in Spike Lee's upcoming crime thriller "High and Low," which will also star Denzel Washington.

Ice Spice has an estimated net worth of $8 million

With an estimated net worth of an impressive $8 million (and growing!), it's evident that her hard work is paying off handsomely.

Before agreeing to a significant record contract, she demonstrated commercial savvy by bargaining with her manager from a position of strength. She took charge by building her early career on her own with songs like "Munch". According to reports, "Munch" alone brought in at least $1 million, and she has given some of her wealth to her followers. Insiders say Ice Spice's record contract was worth about $3 million, but the specifics are kept hidden.

From college student to rap royalty

Ice Spice's rise to fame was meteoric. Her song "Munch" went viral on TikTok, even inspiring Cardi B to do an unauthorized version. "In Ha Mood" and "Bikini Bottom" carried on this pace. Buzz was further heightened by Lil Nas X's Halloween costume portrayal of her and a purported Drake insult, to which she reacted. Partnerships with PinkPantheress and Nicki Minaj cemented her position in the public eye. Ice Spice stresses learning as she goes while acknowledging the difficulties of overnight success.

Ice Spice, as Isis Gaston would eventually come to be known, did not have an innate desire to be on stage. She was not at first possessed by the hip-hop muse, unlike her MC father. Still, the music soaked into her like incense that induced hypnosis. Her mother taught her that manifestation may involve more than just material possessions; it can also involve leveraging your goals and ideas to change the way you live and even the culture in which you are immersed.

The publication of Ice Spice's debut track, "Bully Freestyle," in March 2021 marked the start of her musical career. Produced by RIOTUSA, a SUNY Purchase buddy of a friend, the song included her characteristically witty tongue. She spent the following year and a half perfecting her art. The song that ultimately gave her the success she had dreamed of, "Munch (Feelin' U)," was then independently released in August 2022.

"Munch," as Ice put it, was when someone was "fiending to eat it," which is another way of saying they were always drawn to you. The song went viral and became a sensation in popular culture.

Furthermore, Collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Lil Tjay cemented her status. Now, she's working on new music, eyeing awards, and exploring opportunities in fashion and acting, all while navigating the challenges of newfound fame.

Her background in the Bronx borough of New York City is reflected in her ethnicity, which is African-American and Dominican. Her music in the drill genre is probably shaped by this background.

Collaborations signal rise to the top

Ice Spice is soaking up wisdom from the best. She disclosed a tight mentoring relationship with fellow New Yorker and rapper Nicki Minaj in a Apple Music interview last year. Ice Spice heeds Nicki's counsel and picks up industry know-how from a real legend.

Her partnerships, however, go beyond hip-hop. The singer of "Princess Diana" also recalled talking to Canadian music mogul Drake often, asking for him advice on navigating her newfound popularity.

But there was a moment of incredulity. Ice Spice said that she sobbed because she was so overwhelmed to hear from a music mogul! Although the name of the particular A-lister is still unknown, it illustrates the hectic nature of working with music royalty.

The success of Ice Spice's journey is proof of the value of memorable hooks, astute language, and a dash of social media magic. In only two short years, she went from being a Bronx college student to true rap royalty.

However, Spice's journey is far from over. She's ready to extend her reign since she has a long list of successful partnerships under her belt, a sizable financial account, and a hunger for knowledge from the top players in the business.