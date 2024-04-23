Sneaker afficionados have been speculating and waiting a while for Travis Scott to release details about the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary." Then, on Friday, it was reported that the sneaker will release on May 17 for $150.

This is not Scott's first collaboration with a major brand. However, before we take a peek at the rapper's brand collabs and other sources of revenue, let us delve into his journey to stardom.

Rise to global recognition

Travis Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Scott's journey began in Houston, Texas. He dropped out of college to pursue music full-time, and his persistence landed him a spot as an in-house producer for Kanye West's label G.O.O.D. Music. This experience honed his skills while he built his own sound, a blend of traditional hip-hop with atmospheric, lo-fi elements. This innovative style, influenced by West and Kid Cudi, has earned him critical acclaim and a massive fanbase. His stage name is a tribute to his uncle Travis and Kid Cudi's real name, Scott Mescudi.

In 2015, his debut album, Rodeo, hit number two on the Billboard charts, launching him into superstardom. He's racked up numerous awards and hit singles since then, becoming a cultural icon. He's also founded his own record label, Cactus Jack Records, and collaborated with major brands.

Beyond music, Scott's personal life garnered headlines when he started dating socialite Kylie Jenner. They share two children, but the couple has since separated.

Topping music charts

After years of struggle, Scott's career took off in 2015 ith his major-label debut album, "Rodeo", which debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart and at number one on the Billboard Rap Albums chart. Hot off the success of his album, Scott embarked on "The Rodeo Tour," hitting major cities across the country. The tour featured special appearances by superstars like Kanye West, Chris Brown and Birdman in select cities.

His latest album, "Utopia" (2023), boasts 19 tracks and features collaborations with superstars like Beyoncé and The Weeknd. He's also stepped behind the camera for his directorial debut, writing, directing, and starring in the musical film "Circus Maximus."

Scott sparked a controversy while performing tracks from "Utopia" at the 2024 Grammys. He was heard shouting, "They slept on me 10 times!" while singing the track, "FE!N", alluding to his ten Grammy nominations without a win. "Utopia" was nominated for Rap Album of the year.

Travis Scott's net worth

A chart-topping rapper and hitmaker, the 32-year-old Scott boasts a net worth of $80 million, positioning himself as one of music's most successful and wealthy figures. He's known for pulling in massive sums on tour, with earnings reportedly reaching $40-60 million annually.

Celebritynetworth.com reports that Scott's Astroworld tour generated an impressive $65 million in gross revenue. Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour, marked the third concert tour for the American rapper and singer. It was launched to promote his fourth studio album, "Astroworld," which was released in 2018.

Founded in 2017 by Travis Scott, Cactus Jack Records operates under Epic Records for distribution. The label has signed artists like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes on its roster. The label also boasts its own publishing division.

Producer's role

As a music producer, Scott has co-produced many albums and songs with different singers like Kanye West, Madonna and Jay-Z. He also co-produced the hit single, "B**** Better Have My Money" by Rihanna.

Other ventures

Scott's unique style, blending streetwear with high-end fashion, caught the eye of major fashion brands like Been Trill, Diamond Supply Co., and the Japanese streetwear giant A Bathing Ape (BAPE). He's partnered with prestigious labels like Saint Laurent and Helmut Lang on unique collections.

In 2020, Scott inked a massive deal with McDonald's, estimated at $20 million, to create a limited-edition signature meal and a unique line of co-branded merchandise.

Scott teamed up with Nike and Sony for a special PlayStation-themed collaboration. Together, they also released special merchandise, which includes a previously unseen version of Nike Dunk Lows. It was also announed that he'd be collaborating with Sony as a strategic creative partner, tasked with championing the PlayStation 5 console.

Astroworld Festival tragedy and aftermath

In 2021, tragedy struck during Scott's performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston when a crowd surge occurred, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals at the venue and two others later succumbing to injuries. It was the third edition of the Astroworld festivals. Around 300 lawsuits were filed after the tragedy.

Scott was slated to headline Coachella 2022, but the festival revoked his spot in light of the repercussions from the Astroworld tragedy. In 2021, Scott introduced Cacti, an agave spiked seltzer brand. However, production of Cacti was halted following the Astroworld incident, allowing Scott and his team to prioritize support for the victims and address the aftermath of the tragedy.

In 2020, through a series of live performances within the popular video game Fortnite Battle Royale, Scott captivated over 27 million viewers, inspired by his Astroworld visuals. This immersive event sparked a surge in sales of Fortnite-branded Cactus Jack merchandise as well. However, following the Astroworld incident, Scott's partnership with Fortnite Battle Royale hit a snag and his emotes were removed from the game.

Real estate purchases

In Houston, Scott owns a spacious 12,000-square-foot mansion, which he purchased for $14 million and a luxurious Brentwood mansion in Los Angeles bought for $23.5 million. The Beverly Hills mansion, which Scott had acquired with Kylie Jenner for $13.45 million, was listed for sale for a little under $22 million.

Scott's career arc is a story of ambition and innovation, rising from Houston roots to become a chart-topping artist with a massive fanbase. His signature sound and energetic performances made him a chart-topping artist, while his collaborations with McDonald's, PlayStation, and major fashion houses showcase his influence beyond music. Despite the controversies, Scott remains a major player in contemporary pop culture.