Igloo is recalling more than one million coolers because the handle can lead to fingertip amputations, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The notice, issued Thursday, is for the Texas-based company's 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured before January 2024.

"The tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards," the CPSC said in a release.

The safety agency advised consumers to stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

It said Igloo has received 12 reports of "fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations."

The coolers were on sale at Costco, Target, Dick's and other stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and Igloocoolers.com.

Igloo on Facebook provided information about identifying the coolers in the recall order. Consumers can identify if their cooler is recalled by checking the date code. The date code can be found under the cooler.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler and register for a free replacement tow handle by contacting Igloo at 888-943-5182 or visiting our website www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com."