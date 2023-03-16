KEY POINTS The issue with the mirror lies with its plastic fittings

There have been 55 incidents reported globally

Affected customers can opt to repair the item or return it

IKEA has voluntarily recalled thousands of mirrors because of a potential laceration hazard. The products were sold nationwide.

The problem with the recalled IKEA LETTAN Mirrors lies in the plastic fittings that attach it to the wall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced. These fittings can actually break and cause the mirror to fall. This poses a laceration risk to the user.

IKEA has so far received 55 complaints related to the mirrors globally. One report in the U.S. involved the fittings coming loose and the mirror falling off the wall.

The recall affects various sizes of the frameless IKEA LETTAN flat mirrors. They were 37 3/4 inches in height and either 23 5/8, 31 1/2, 39 3/8 or 47 1/4 inches wide, with a date stamp "before and including 2105," said IKEA.

"The date stamp is in (YYWW) format where the first two digits represent the year and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture," noted the CPSC. The information can be found on the back of the product.

Photos of the recalled product are available on the CPSC and IKEA websites.

The affected mirrors were sold at IKEA stores in the U.S. and also online through the comapny's website from December 2019 to October 2022. The recall affects some 22,400 units of the mirrors sold in the U.S. and 17,500 in Canada.

Those who have the mirrors should stop using them "immediately." They could call IKEA at 888-966-4532 to get free replacement wall fittings. The company has provided instructions on how to replace them.

"The number of fittings required will vary based on the size of the mirror, so customers should check their mirror and assembly instructions before placing an order," IKEA said.

They can also choose to take the mirror back to an IKEA store to get a refund instead. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not needed to get the refund.

Details about the recall are also available on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) portal. It shows the LETTAN mirror is also being recalled in the U.K., Australia and other countries.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation," IKEA added.