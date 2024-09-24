An Illinois man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his home with the family inside, just over one year after he was charged with setting his mother's car on fire inside the family's garage.

Evan Rude, 24, is being charged with multiple counts of arson in the wake of a fire that left the home uninhabitable and caused $360,000 in damages, according to reports.

Buffalo Grove firefighters responded shortly after 7:00 pm on Sept. 19 and were able to contain the fire within roughly 15 minutes. The residents, which included two children and pets, were able to evacuate the two-story house safely.

Cardinal News spoke with Rude at the scene. As reported, Rude told them, "'There was re-modeling work being done at the home.' He also warned of a hornet's nest in a tree on a low-hanging branch nearby. A few minutes later, Evan Rude was seen doubled over and retching in the parkway across the street from his home."

Rude was taken into police custody Friday, one day after firefighters responded to the fire at his home. He has been charged with a Class X felony, aggravated arson with known people present, a Class 1 felony, residential arson, and a Class 2 felony, arson to property.

The indictment falls shortly after the anniversary of Rude allegedly setting his mother's car on fire inside the same home's garage.

Police reports obtained by Cardinal News say Rude approached officers working in a nearby park on Sept. 2, 2023, to report a car fire, adding that the garage might be on fire, too.

"Investigators discovered video surveillance images that allegedly showed Evan Rude, then age 23, of Buffalo Grove walking up to the vehicle parked in the garage, and lighting a lighter," they said. "The video also allegedly showed Rude walking away from the vehicle with new flames coming from the vehicle."

He was charged with Felony Criminal Damage to Property. No arson charges were listed. A family member posted his bail, and the plaintiff abandoned the prosecution in November 2023.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office has filed paperwork to keep Rude detained until his trial. If he is found guilty of aggravated arson, he may face up to 30 years in prison.