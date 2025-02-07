Indiana police are searching for answers after the remains of a woman missing for more than four years were finally found.

Shannon Orton was 37 when she disappeared sometime in the summer of 2020. She was last seen at a CVS in July. She had already been out of contact with her family for about a week at that time. She was reported missing in September, the Chicago Tribune reported. Orton had lived in a mobile home park.

Now, more than four years later, police have announced that her remains have been found.

"Portage Detectives began investigating the cold-case disappearance of Shannon Orton in the summer of 2023 after being contacted by the Hobart Police Department with new information," police stated.

The department is asking the public to come forward with any information they might have regarding Orton's disappearance. According to the police, they have "multiple suspects" they are currently investigating.

The police have asked that anyone with information contact Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or nheuberger@portage-in.com.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Ms. Orton," police stated.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald